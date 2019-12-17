The 2020 Nicollet County tax levy will be at a 5.25% increase over the 2019 levy. Approved by the Board of Commissioners Tuesday, the 2020 levy is set at $23.09 million, paying for just over half of a $45.7 million 2020 budget. This is the same amount that was approved for the preliminary levy in September.
Before the preliminary approval in the fall, County Administrator Ryan Krosch explained that the Nicollet County Budget Committee met several times in the months prior to consider the 2020 budget, with the primary tax levy increases coming from wage increases and rising health care costs (a 10% increase in health insurance constitutes 1% of the levy). Other costs came from adding three-and-a-half full-time equivalent positions next year (two-and-a-half in Health and Human Services and one in the Technology Department).
Krosch noted Tuesday that the 5.25% increase is about 1% above the 10-year average levy increase for the county, but he said it remains below what the the average increase from counties in the region. The property tax burden in Nicollet County is paid 33% from agricultural land, 15% from commercial and industrial, and 52% from residential.
Commissioner Jack Kolar asked what the “optimal” split between sectors would be, and Krosch said it’s ideal for each sector to contribute about a third of property taxes. He said this is more common in counties with regional centers, such as St. Peter. In other rural counties, agricultural property can make up 85-95 percent of taxes.
“[The equal thirds split] is ideal to help absorb shifts in taxes,” he said. “We have a pretty good diversified tax base here, all things considered.”
The county did see a 2.3% growth in market value in 2019, and that will help to spread out the tax increase, according to Krosch.
The impact on individual taxes is dependent on the market value changes of individual properties and other factors. But for a residential property valued at $150,000 with no market value change, the county levy increase should lead to an about $8 increase on the county portion of property taxes. If that same property saw a 5 percent market value increase, the county portion of taxes would increase by $53.
For agricultural land, Krosch said most of the market value is remaining flat. An agricultural homestead with a garage and 80 acres of tillable land with no market value change would see a $118 increase total per year (a mix of $98 for the house and garage and $20 for the tillable land).
Property taxes will also be impacted by levies from a resident's city (8.2% increase from St. Peter in 2020) and school district (0.2 percent increase from St. Peter Public Schools in 2020).
According to Commission Chair Denny Kemp, who also sits on the budget committee, departments’ budget requests for 2020 were reasonably frugal, adding that not every request was granted.
“I believe that the requests had merit, made sense and were covering areas that addressed the shortfalls that we’ve already identified,” he said in September. “Some of the requests for personnel were to fill voids that we had in the system [where] we weren’t able to have the resources in place to do their specific jobs. From a personnel hiring standpoint, absolutely, I think we made recommendations based on that, and the rest of it was really housekeeping. I think we’ve done very well, and I commend our staff for being very frugal about what we’re doing. It’s the nature of the services we’re providing. We’re providing resources to people; we’re not making widgets. It’s kind of what we have to do.”
He said this was especially true when it came to the technological side of things.
“To make ourselves more efficient as a county, we’ve invested much more heavily in technology,” he said. “In doing that, we also need the support of the tech personnel to keep this a secure network, and that’s a big resource that we need to retain.”
After agreeing to the same proposal in September, commissioners voted in favor of the levy and budget with little discussion Tuesday.
"I was hoping to do it for less, but I think we did our best keeping it where it is," Commissioner John Luepke said.