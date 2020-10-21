Brad Baker wants to build a fieldhouse in St. Peter to enhance baseball and softball opportunities for young players across the region. He’s currently hoping the city can make that vision a little more affordable.
Baker, a St. Peter native and the Gustavus Adolphus University baseball coach since 2015, purchased land off of Old Minnesota Avenue and North Third Street, just south of the new Hy-Vee. Baker intends to use the currently vacant land to build a 5,000-square-foot facility with five batting cages, some weight conditioning areas and some pitching mounds.
“I’ve been thinking about this for a while — really it’s a continutation of the whole building the baseball program at Gustavus,” Baker said. “Part of it was to serve an unmet need in southern Minnesota and part of it was to attract and retain some of the best coaches in the state. What I think we can do is leverage their experience and abilities and also create an opportunity for them to help build a business.”
He added, “The bottom line is I have a couple of guys who are working for one of the top club baseball programs in the state and it’s in the cities. A lot of kids are driving to the cities for those programs. If you see how many kids will drive 100 miles to go train and play ball in the cities, there is no reason we can’t do it in southern Minnesota.”
Baker is ready to go; the land is purchased and the site plans are drawn. However, he’s hoping — if the city can amend its gateway aesthetics ordinance — to save some money in construction costs, and so the project might wait until the spring to get going.
“I think I’m pretty much there. I’ve got the builder and the design, and we were close to getting ready to build. I hope to break ground in April or May of next year and have it fully functional by then,” he said. “My intent is to do it, and my hope is the city is excited about it and will be as helpful as possible.”
Baker feels strongly that the development will move forward.
“I’m fully confident,” he said. “It’s part of the bigger plan to really have baseball thrive in this area, whether it be with kids or with Gustavus athletes. It’s an awesome baseball and softball area, and I want to make sure the training and the facilities and the coaching is available to anyone who wants it without having to drive an hour of town.”
Gateway ordinance
The St. Peter Planning Commission voted at its Oct. 1 meeting to recommend to the City Council that the city’s gateway ordinance be amended to relax the rules slightly. The point of the ordinance, as written, is to promote high quality development standards in the Hwy. 169 corridor, where many drivers are entering the city on both the south and north sides.
“The design features and development standards included in this division are intended to create a memorable and positive first impression upon those entering the city, particularly the motoring public,” the ordinance reads. “The District also intends to establish an image and character that is distinctly Saint Peter. The principles of the Gateway Overlay District are to be carried out through standards related to site planning, signage, architecture and landscaping.”
Community Development Director Russ Wille noted that, as the time the ordinance was crafted, councilors were concerned about the new Dollar General going in off of Old Minnesota Avenue, with the backside facing Hwy. 169. That store was built in a typical manner for the chain, but in a way that some interpreted as not so visually appealing.
“The council at the time didn’t feel that was the visual identity the city wanted to have,” Wille said.
The ordinance, then, called for the use of steel, vinyl or aluminum as an exterior finish to be limited to 25% of any exposed building facade. The remaining 75% of each facade would need to be brick, stone, precast concrete panels, block, glass or stucco. Examples of new developments that abided by the ordinance include the Kwik Trip and Dunkin Donuts on the south side of town and the Best Western on the north side of town.
“Some of these businesses say ‘We’re glad to meet these standards, because now I have assurance that the neighbors are going to have some level of quality to them,’” Wille said.
In his plans, Baker found that using the enhanced materials on all four sides of his fieldhouse would be cost prohibitive and might put the project at risk. He proposed that the ordinance be changed to require only the facades facing a public street or park would require the enhanced finishes.
In its discussion, the Planning Commission discussed completely eliminating properties, immediately east of North Third Street, like Baker’s, because they could be reasonably considered outside of the gateway. The commission also discussed using different tiers for the gateway ordinance, with different standards for different areas. Ultimately, though, the commission recommended the amendment as proposed, where only facades facing streets and parks would need the enhanced finishes.
Now, it’s up to the City Council on whether to accept the recommended changes to the ordinance, alter them or deny them altogether. At a work session Oct. 19, councilors expressed support for the initial ordinance as written, though they didn’t rule out any amendments. A public hearing will be held on the amendment, as proposed, at a future regular council meeting, and the group will make a decision after that.