Sarah Conlon enters her senior year on the basketball court just 177 points away from that coveted 1,000 mark. Morgan Kelly, a junior, moves on from a state swimming medal with high hopes for a Saints girls basketball team, one which swept to a sectional championship one year ago to earn its own state trip.
The duo will lead this year's version of the Saints and face several challenges. Conlon is expected to play a couple games, slowed a bit by a knee injury, then will face surgery for a meniscus tear. Her timetable for return will depend on how she responds.
Kelly said she's got to get into basketball shape following a successful fall year in which she earned a fourth-place medal in the 100-yard breaststroke and all-state honors.
But the Saints will also head into the season without last year's emotional leader, guard Allie McCabe, who has opted instead to go out for gymnastics in her senior year.
And St. Peter's move up to Class AAA also means tougher competition for the Saints. Last year's section run to the title included wins over Blue Earth Area 60-43, Medford 46-33, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 52-47, and a 61-54 victory over top-rated Jordan.
This year's section opponents include Mankato East and West, Hutchinson, Marshall, New Ulm, Waconia and Worthington.
The Saints girls were set to open up Friday at East. On Tuesday, they'll travel to New Ulm.
Conlon and Kelly hope to match or better last year's 16-12 record, but both know it will be tough.
"We've got some younger kids who are ready and are going to help out," Kelly, a 6-footer, said prior to a practice session. "Our team chemistry is good … We're comfortable in ourselves and our teammates."
Conlon could miss three to five weeks due to the upcoming knee surgery. She said she plans to play the first two games and her doctor gave her the OK, saying she can't do further damage.
"I just want to get it over with," Conlon said of the surgery during the season. She played with it much of the volleyball season.
The 5-10 senior recently signed a collegiate athletic tender to attend Division II Southwest State University in Marshall. But her eyes are currently on surgery, returning to the court, and helping the Saints this season.
"I'm really hoping to make it far in the section," Conlon said.
And while the Saints lost two starters from last season — sharp-shooter Signe Alger and guard Kacey Welp, who's now playing at Gustavus — and face stiff competition, "state's always the dream," Conlon said.
Whatever the case, Conlon said the new high school facilities will prove to be an ongoing benefit for the Saints girls basketball program.
"It means so much," she said. "We can get C squad and B squad and everybody in the gym at the same time."
For Kelly, she knows her Saints teammates will miss Conlon until she returns, but she's already encouraged by others who are ready to contribute. Kelly believes the tougher competition will make the Saints better, and thinks Waconia and Marshall might be the section favorites.
Waseca will likely be the team to beat in the Big South. The Bluejays, who went 26-2 last year but were upset in their section championship game by Marshall, opened with a No. 8 state ranking in Class AA.
"We want to work hard. We want to get better. We want to be a winning team," Kelly said. "Why not us?"