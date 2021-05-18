Candidates for the St. Peter chief of police job have been narrowed to five, including three from inside the department.
• Victor Siebeneck III is Division Commander of the Salt Lake City, Utah Police Department since September 2001, He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Utah and a master's from Arizona State University.
• Dmitri Ikonitski is the Chief of Police in Henderson since January 2020. He has a bachelor's degree from Metropolitan State University in St. Paul.
• Paul Hagen is St. Peter Police Department patrol sergeant and has been with the department since May 1992. He has a bachelor's degree from Concordia College in St. Paul and a master's from Minnesota State University, Mankato. He is also serving as the interim chief for the department.
• Keith Ruffing is a St. Peter Police Department officer and has been with the department since December 1999. He has a bachelor's degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
• Matt Grochow is a St. Peter Police Department detective and has been with the department since April 1991. He has a bachelor's degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
The city of St. Peter will host a meet and greet for chief of police candidates at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 26 in the Senior Center of the Community Center; an online option is also available.
The online version of the event is being provided using GoToMeeting software. Join from your computer, tablet or smartphone at global.gotomeeting.com/join/380979285. Join from your phone at (Toll Free): 1-877-309-2073. Access Code is 380-979-285.
Each of the five candidates will introduce themselves and provide a short presentation on a topic the city has provided to them. When the presentations are done, all candidates will sit panel style to answer a series of questions, and from approximately 10-10:30 a.m., the group will be available for the public to meet. Coffee and cookies will be served.
If you would like to submit a question for the panel discussion, email your question to barbaral@saintpetermn.gov by no later than 8 a.m. Monday, May 24.
Those who participate will be encouraged to provide their thoughts on the candidates at the conclusion of the event. Forms will be available in the Senior Center the morning of the event and will also be available on the city’s website for those who participate virtually.
The presentations and panel discussions will be recorded and replayed on the city’s YouTube channel at a later date.