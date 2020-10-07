After three decades teaching at St. Peter High School, Warren Peterson is leading his final Building Trades class this year. And as a reminder from the universe that you can never see it all, this year’s building project is different than ever before.
Every year, for the last about 30 years, the Building Trades class has constructed a home at St. Peter High School, before moving it to its final destination. But in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, partner Habitat for Humanity South Central requested the home be built on site, in case conditions changed quickly, and students could no longer go to school.
“This year, with COVID, Habitat was concerned that if schools closed down, they’d have to send volunteers to the school and then still have the expense of moving it,” Peterson said. “So we asked our insurers if we could build it on site, and so far it has worked out.”
The location of the build changes the process. Instead of moving straight to framing the house and building the floors, the class is starting with the foundation, more like a typical professional build. The floor will then be laid on the foundation and the walls constructed above that.
“It’s more the regular process now,” Peterson said.
There are some challenges to building off site, as time has to be allotted for students to travel, and weather has to be accounted for ahead of time. With the pandemic impacting the students’ schedule, Peterson works with six students in person two days, nine students the other two days, and all students distance learn on Friday.
Although it’s a strange year, the students are enjoying themselves.
“I did woodworking but never anything like this before,” said Matthew Matejcek. “I took this class for good work experience for later in life. I like this kind of work. I think it’s going pretty well.”
Finn Gibson and Brandon Mclean, who both said they intend to do work in the construction field later in life, agreed that the experience was worthwhile.
“I took it, because I’m going into construction management as a career,” Gibson said. “This is the type of thing I want to do.”
Mclean said, “My dad has his own business as a contractor, and I’ve been working with him six or seven years during the summer. I took this class to build a house and have another experience in a different job and with a different teacher. When I work with my dad, we usually do garages, not building houses start to finish, so this gives me new experience on how everything comes together, gets to where it is.”
Habitat partnership
At the beggining of Building Trades at SPHS, when Peterson started in 1990, the class built a house without an end user established, meaning the high school had to pay for the materials up front and then auction off the house, hoping to get the money back. Then the partnership with Habitat started about 25 years ago, and Peterson believes it’s been an unequivocal success.
“I think it’s fabulous,” he said. “Habitat has a family, a plan; they purchase the materials. We don’t have to worry about that. It’s also a good project for students to be working on. One of the district’s slogans was something like ‘Come to learn and leave to serve,’ and this is a service opportunity.”
Habitat is certainly appreciative of the collaboration.
“Warren has worked with Habitat for Humanity of South Central Minnesota for over two decades and has been responsible for the collaboration between the St. Peter Habitat Chapter and St. Peter High School,” Bill Heidcamp, Habitat South Central Board of Directors president. “As a teacher in the Industrial Technology Department, he has direct responsibility to supervise up to 18 students each year who build a Habitat home on site, literally from the ground up. The students also work at the final location site and are supervised by Warren as well.”
Heidcamp continued, “I have watched him work with his students on site and he is an impressive, thorough and kind teacher in every sense of the word. He exemplifies good teaching practices and works alongside each student, taking the time to instruct them in each task assigned. This has resulted in about 20 new homes in St. Peter and over 300 students introduced to the building trades. By example, Warren demonstrates his caring, lifetime work of making a home for all of these families.”
Peterson also serves on Habitat South Central’s governing board and is an active volunteer for the organization.
“Everyone enjoys working with him, and I am proud to serve alongside of him,” Peterson said. “I know I can call upon him for whatever is needed, and he will be there to help.”
For Peterson, it can be a bit nerve-racking leading a group of students in building an entire house. The group leaves the electrical, plumbing, HVAC and concrete work to professionals, but they’re still responsible for a lot, including foundation, framing, flooring, roofing and more. There are numerous potential pitfalls, related to both safety and the product being created.
“As far as safety is concerned, yeah, my heart gets beating once in a while. But we just slow the pace down and make sure everyone knows what they’re doing,” Peterson said. “I have always felt we’ve made a livable final product. I’m very proud of what the students have done. We do make mistakes, but we do also have an opportunity to correct those mistakes. I think these homes have been very well built.”
The people living in those homes have certainly appreciated them, as they worked with Habitat to secure better living conditions for themselves and their families. And in addition to helping the community’s affordable housing stock, Peterson has been helping St. Peter students try their hand in an important industry.
“I think it gives us an opportunity to get those students who like the hands-on work some opportunities,” he said. “And especially now, with the labor industry getting older and plenty opportunities to get a good living. I’m glad to get them outside a classroom and see them become good workers and blossom a bit.”
He added, “I hope they can find someone to come and replace me, because I think this is a valuable class.”