St. Peter High School juniors Vanessa Krueger and Zach Taylor were recently announced as the school’s 2019-20 ExCEL Award nominees.
“Vanessa and Zach are great representatives of St. Peter High School,” SPHS Activities Director Jordan Paula said. “Vanessa is a difference maker. She’s involved in numerous activities in and out of school, making the most of her high school experience. I’m excited to see what she accomplishes in her remaining time here at Saint Peter High School.
“When I think of Zach, I think of service. He’s always willing to help those around him and never seeks recognition. He has a positive attitude and has put himself in leadership positions at the school through organizations like Project For Teens and Student Council. I know he’ll do big things."
Established in 1988, the Minnesota State High School League’s ExCEL Award is sponsored by AAA-Minnesota and Fairview Sports and Orthopedic Care. The award goes to high school seniors who have a “B” or better grade point average (GPA) and participate in League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities. ExCEL Award recipients are selected by a multi-level process involving the League's member schools and administrative regions.
St. Peter High School’s ExCEL nominees for the previous five years include:
20119 - Sarah Conlon & Ethan Niemeyer; 20118 - Signe Alger & Isaac Peterson; 2017 - Sienna Wiebusch & Rafat Solaiman; 2016 - Francesca Lofaro & Wyatt Gillette; and 2015 - Mariel Ferragamo & Noah Hildebrandt.
Vanessa Krueger
The daughter of Angela and Robert Krueger, Vanessa has had a stellar academic career earning ‘A’ Honor Roll status during her three years as a student at SPHS, where she is also a member of the National Honor Society.
“I was extremely excited to hear that I had won this award,” Krueger said. “I know there are a lot of positive leaders at our school so I felt very honored to have been chosen as a recipient. I also feel very proud to be recognized for a lot of hard work and devoted time throughout my high school career. This award motivates me to work even harder in the future.”
Krueger is very active in the SPHS fine arts program having participated in speech, spring play, band and choir during her time in school as well dancing with Just for Kix for the previous 10 years. In speech, Krueger is a three-time section finalist and earned a fifth-place medal at state in original oratory as a sophomore.
Athletically, Krueger has been a four-year member of the SPHS varsity soccer team and served as the captain this past season for the Big South champion Saints' squad. She was also named as the team’s defensive player of the year in 2019.
She also has volunteered her time as a member of the SPHS Student Council, Project for Teens peer leadership group, Mental Warriors, People’s Project, and Ecology Club.
Away from SPHS, Krueger has volunteered her time as a Sunday School teaching assistant, Church-Confirmation Service Projects, Ecumen Nursing Home visitor, Jesus Saves Soccer Camp coach, Youth Soccer Camp coach, Dollars for Scholars Phone A Thon, Kindness Retreat leader, Courage Retreat leader, and Middle School Rewards Day supervisor.
Her future plans include attending college and pursuing a career in the medical field.
Zach Taylor
The son of Jodi and Mark Taylor, Zach has challenged himself academically and earned National Honor Society membership his sophomore year as well as being named to the ‘A’ Honor Roll for three straight years.
“Winning this award means a lot to me because I know I’ve put a lot of work in to be where I am today, and this award shows it in a way,” Taylor said. “I think of winning this award as another opportunity in my life that can only help me. I’m happy to have accomplished this award through the help of my family, friends and teachers.
“My reaction to winning this award was excited and filled with joy. I was just relieved, happy and thankful for winning the award. After I found out I won, it made the day a whole lot better too.’
Taylor is very active in the SPHS sports programs having earned a letter in soccer this past fall and he is currently a member of the Saints’ boys basketball varsity team and will play baseball in the spring.
The SPHS junior helps balance his time in the fine arts area having participated in choir since his sophomore year.
His school volunteer activities includes SPHS Student Council, Project for Teens, Courage Retreat leader, Region 2A Leadership Day, Mental Warriors and Adolescent Chemical Wellness Advocates.
Outside of school, Taylor volunteers his time through his church youth group, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Junior Achievement BizTown, Dollars for Scholars Phone-A-Thon, Feed My Starving Children, Adopt A Highway, Halloween Youth Fun Run, and youth basketball volunteer.
His future goal is to go to a state college, possibly the University of Minnesota-Duluth and possibly majoring in some sort of engineering field.