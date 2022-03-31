Kris Langworthy was faced with a mother’s worst nightmare. In 2006, Langworthy’s daughter was 12 years old and diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor embedded between her cerebellum and her brain stem.
Langworthy stood by as surgeons spent six to eight hours removing the tumor from her daughter’s brain stem. The surgery was a success, but it was only the beginning of the road to recovery. Her daughter had to endure six to eight weeks of chemotherapy followed by extensive physical therapy to return to a normal life.
But even in those darkest moments, Langworthy found she was still capable of finding joy in life with the support of friends and family. She soon realized that, if she could find hope in such a harrowing situation, she could help others do the same. Today, Langworthy helps women find empowerment in their lives as a motivational speaker, life coach and founder of Impact Zone Strategies.
Due to her experience as a motivational speaker, life coach, former nurse manager, workplace chaplain, and a mother of a child with cancer, Langworthy was a natural fit to speak at the 17th annual Women Celebrating Women event. This year’s theme is “Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope”.
“Without addressing all this COVID stress that everybody has been through the past couple years, we got to thinking it would be nice to have someone that would encourage women to deal with the stressors that everybody has been through,” said WCW Committee member Chris Wersal. “She addresses ongoing stress, anxiety, feeling overwhelmed and loves helping women understand how they’re wired and building confidence.”
Women Celebrating Women is April 5 at the C. Charles Jackson Campus Center on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College. Social hour begins at 5:30 followed by dinner and a program at 6:30.
Langworthy’s upcoming speech focuses on the importance of returning to joy, even in stressful situations. The life coach said that finding joy isn’t dependent on circumstance and there are ways one can build happiness even in difficult conditions outside of one’s control.
“I can choose to eat a healthier meal today because that’s going to help my blood sugar and I’m going to feel better. I can choose to call a friend and find a friend that can come over for 15 minutes or an hour,” said Langworthy. “You don’t have to be a victim. You can find things that you can own.”
Happiness is more than just a fluffy word. In her experience as a nurse manager, Langworthy said that joy has tangible benefits for one’s health and life.
“What we find is that joy actually supports your immune system,” said Langworthy. ”It’s been documented that people with joy are more resilient and it’s proven that they are more successful in life overall. They earn more, are more involved in their community more and they have satisfying and fulfilling lives.”
A key focus of Langworthy’s work as a life and leadership consultant is helping people understand how they are wired through personal assessments intended to show their strengths, motivators and what frustrates them. It’s a tool that Langworthy said has helped her understand the people in her own life more, including her husband and kids.
“At the end of the day, if I can help you have a better relationship with people that are different than you and help you respect and honor each other across your differences and help you have more relationships, that’s a win for me,” said Langworthy. “What I went through in 2006 really set the stage in my life to handle the last couple years and make me say I want to come out of this better, not bitter.”