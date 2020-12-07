The Jolly Green Giant is welcoming visitors into the valley once again.
Repairs were finally completed on the Hwy. 169 Jolly Green Giant sign last month by B&G Foods, the owners of the Green Giant brand. The restoration of the sign, which features the images of the Green Giant and Little Sprout, took place a year after the company visited the city of Le Sueur to announce their intent to repair the billboard.
“This Green Giant billboard is a part of Green Giant’s rich history in Le Sueur and we were thrilled to have the opportunity to update and repair the sign,” said Kristin Bradley, B&G Foods Senior Manager of Public Relations. “We think the finished product looks fantastic and hope the Le Sueur community enjoys seeing it.”
The sign fell into a state of disrepair over the last several years prior to the restoration. An overgrowth of trees partially obstructed the view of the billboard from the highway and the sign’s greeting, “Welcome to the Valley,” was missing letters from weather damage. The sign dates back to 1974 and its most recent facing was put up in 2002.
The billboard is one of the few historical landmarks left in town serving as a reminder of the company that helped put Le Sueur on the map.
“We were pleased that B&G Foods was willing to continue the display of that billboard,” said Randy Baum, who worked for Green Giant’s vegetable production management before Le Sueur’s Green Giant plant closed more than 20 years ago. “It’s kind of a historical marker for Green Giant. It’s one of the few things left that makes people aware of the Green Giant Valley.”
Green Giant, then known as the Minnesota Valley Canning Company, was founded by 14 Le Sueur businessmen in 1903. The company was a pioneer in industrial canning and sold over 11,000 cans of product in their first year of business.
In 1925, the Minnesota Valley Canning Company spawned one of the most recognizable advertising icons nationwide, the Green Giant, and in 1950, the canning company changed its name to that of its beloved mascot.
At its peak, the Green Giant headquarters provided hundreds of local jobs to the city of Le Sueur. The community benefited from the company’s presence in a number of ways, with executives becoming local leaders and workers filling up the homes and building new ones.
But the headquarters later moved to Minneapolis, following Pillsbury’s acquisition of the company in 1979. The Le Sueur plant would later be shut down in 1995. It was a crushing blow to the community, at the time, and the impact of the loss is still felt by many in the community today.
Still, the legacy of the Jolly Green Giant remains alive, not only in the billboard welcoming visitors into town, but also in Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School’s mascot, the Giants, and Le Sueur’s annual festival Giant Celebration. Not to mention, the memories of many who lived in the community decades ago.
Baum is one of many members of the community with memories of Green Giant’s presence and belongs to a group of Green Giant retirees who were grateful for the restoration.
“Anyone I’ve talked to, they’re all very appreciative of the fact that B&G is willing to support the Green Giant for this community,” said Baum. “We’ve lost the museum, and we don’t have many things left.”