A new development in downtown St. Peter is officially off the ground after a ceremony Monday.
The development, located at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Grace Street, consists of two three-story buildings, each with apartments on the upper two levels and with commercial spaces in the lower level. The apartment complexes will be known as Rök Lofts. Developers are eyeing completion by June 2022.
Leaders on this project include president, broker and owner of Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group, David Schooff, and 19-year St. Peter resident Matt Borowy, owner of Bright Pixel Design. Borowy, a designer and architect who is a partner in a development project for the first time, came up with the design plan. The buildings, which would be filled by 34 apartments (one bedroom and two bedroom) and businesses below, are expected to blend in with the existing downtown.
The developers are not yet revealing what plans they have for tenants in the commercial spaces, but they are negotiating with some possible clients now.
In October, the St. Peter City Council agreed to some incentives for the project.
In addition to selling Municipal Parking Lot No. 5, located at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Grace Street, for $1, the City Council Oct. 25 agreed to establish a Tax Increment Financing district to help pay for development. Shannon Sweeney, of David Drown Associates, told the council that the TIF would allow the city to capture the increase in property taxes that the development creates and pay some of that back to the developers to help negate the cost.
The incentive is capped at 14 years or $1.5 million. After that, the city, Nicollet County and St. Peter School District will receive the full annual property tax payments.
As part of the incentive agreement, the developers must keep at least 20% of the residential units occupied by or available to persons whose incomes do not exceed 50% of the county median income. This will ensure the new complex provides some affordable housing in town. With 34 expected units in the second and third floors of the two buildings, seven will need to meet those requirements.
The council voted in favor of the TIF agreement, and it also voted in favor of the final development agreement for the project. The $1 land sale from the city to the developers was determined, according to Community Development Director Russ Wille, based on the city’s 20 years of efforts to get the property developed.