The 2022 Women Celebrating Women award was presented to Margie Nelsen on Tuesday evening at the 17th event, and the first one put on since 2019.
Margie was recognized for her many years of service and involvement in the St. Peter community. The award is sponsored by the St. Peter Herald and River’s Edge Hospital.
“What an honor,” Nelson said as she accepted the award in front of a room full of local women at the Gustavus Adolphus College Central Campus banquet room. “I just feel overwhelmed, and I appreciate this so much. Thank you. Thank you very much.”
“Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope,” the theme for National Women’s History Month was observed at the event. Kris Langworthy, the keynote speaker, is a life coach, former nurse manager, workplace chaplain, and mother of a child with cancer who helps women find empowerment in their lives.
Langworthy spoke to the hundreds in attendance about identifying how your feeling at any given time and finding a way to seek joy, instead of just pleasure. She spoke about three A’s: acknowledge, affirm and author/activate. The idea being that once you identify how you’re feeling and affirm how you want to feel, you are better able to create an action plan for your own mental health.
Langworthy riddled jokes throughout her speech, keeping the talk light, while aiming to leave the crowd with some new ideas.
The award
Community involvement has always been important to Margie Nelsen.
She has served Trinity Lutheran Church for over 30 years in various positions on committees and as president of the church council. She served two terms on the council.
Elsewhere, Margie has served as treasurer and president of Friends of the St. Peter Library. She served on the committee to initiate the Book in a Bag program to make books available to book clubs to check out.
Margie also served 10 years as commissioner on the Hospital Board and five years as chair. When she was elected chairperson, she enrolled in a 40-hour training program to become a certified trustee. She also recommended the formation of a Hospital Advisory Group.
She headed the Healthy Communities Program that created a safe and healthy place for children. She is the author of two children’s books.
In addition, Margie has held several leadership roles as a member of the local P.E.O, served as an election judge, volunteered at the local food shelf, and organized a book club. She is an active member of the Master Gardener program.
Margie and her husband Bill Nelsen, former president of Scholarship America, have three children, Sara, Shawna, and Bill, and six grandchildren.
The St. Peter Herald, River’s Edge Hospital, St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce, and St. Peter Community and Family Education sponsored the 2022 Women Celebrating Women event.