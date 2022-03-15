A new state grant program financing solar panels for schools has the potential to bring renewable energy to up to 80 school buildings across the state of Minnesota, including the local area.
St. Peter Public Schools and Tri-City United Public Schools were named in a Minnesota Department of Commerce list of 45 school districts on track to receive dollars from the Solar for Schools program.
Established by the Minnesota Legislature in 2021, the Solar for Schools program possesses around $7.5 million to cover the costs of installing solar panels on school rooftops and school grounds. The grant funds up to 95% of costs for schools at a maximum of $114,000, based on the financial needs of eligible districts.
Local schools across Minnesota, including Tri-City United and St. Peter, submitted school readiness assessments to the state Department of Commerce by January 2022. The districts named by the Department of Commerce have been invited to submit full applications by a May 31 deadline.
“We are excited about the number of schools making plans to add solar power through the Solar For Schools Program,” said Jack Kluempke, Commerce Department emerging energy technologies supervisor who oversees the Solar for Schools Program.
Currently, 60 school districts in Minnesota have solar energy on their rooftops or adjacent land.
“Solar for Schools is on track to nearly double the number of school districts in Minnesota with solar power through this grant program,” Kluempke added.
At this stage, school districts have only designed preliminary proposals and have not submitted full grants to the state. St. Peter Public Schools Building and Grounds Supervisor Marc Bachman said the district is still exploring possible partnerships with two different companies.
“The School Board hasn’t taken any action to say that we’re going to add solar. We want to at least find out what our options are, because there may be costs beyond what the grant would cover,” said Bachman. “We want to make sure that’s cost neutral to the school district. If we’re having to pay extra money for electricity, it wouldn't make more sense to spend those tax dollars.”
Tri-City United is also in a planning and analysis phase, said TCU Director of Technology Carl Menk. The technology director said the district’s chances of receiving a grant are favorable, but there’s still a lot of work to do, like informing the School Board, determining financial details and submitting the final application.
TCU is currently working in a three-way partnership with a consulting firm and the Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative to get the project off the ground at Tri-City United High School and Le Center Elementary. Only two sites will be eligible to receive grant dollars in this first round of funding, and Lonsdale Elementary is already benefiting from four solar garden subscriptions.
A key feature of the Solar for Schools Program is that successful applicants must have a solar technology curriculum plan that integrates the solar panels into student learning. Menk said this was in line with district goals to lean into STEM programming.
“What’s nice is the grant will also provide curriculum, ready to be used as units for all grade levels K-12 to be applied within our science program as a real visible data driven lab,” said Menk. “I’m pretty excited about it, because it’s been a long time in ideation and a long time in intention to not only drop our operational costs but provide an optimistic view to our engineering students and learners.”
The panels may also lessen schools’ carbon footprints. At St. Peter Public Schools, St. Peter High School and St. Peter Middle School are the district’s top candidates to receive arrays of 40kw solar panels that could provide 5% of the buildings’ electricity. The panels wouldn’t reduce the district’s energy expenses, said Bachman, but a cost neutral solution could diminish its environmental impact.
“The solar panels become another source of energy for Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency (SMMPA),” said Bachman. “As I understand it, we’re just providing energy to that system, so it reduces part of the school district’s footprint, but it won’t reduce our costs.”
However, the grant could help other Minnesota school districts cut back on their electric bill. Menk projected that the influx of solar energy would reduce operational costs and the district has undergone numerous projects to increase its energy efficiency.
Le Center Elementary is sporting a white TPO roof membrane built to reflect heat and amplify and outlast the lifespan of a potential solar array. The district also plans to install a TPO membrane on the roof of TCU High School this summer.
Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, TCU hired a contractor to retrofit every light fixture with low wattage bulbs. At the end of 10 years, Menk estimated the change would save $137,000, year over year, thereafter.
“The reason we attacked that first is it doesn’t make sense to paint a leaking boat, and at that time, we were seriously leaking electrons. It makes sense to work on the efficiency side before you work on the generation side,” said Menk. “That way when we put on-site generation we’ll get the most out of it and all those electrons aren’t being wasted.”
The Solar for Schools program has proven popular enough with Minnesota school districts that the fund is running $4 million short to meet all requests. Across the state, schools asked for a total $11.7 million to fund solar panels.
The Department of Commerce submitted a request to the legislature seeking the approval of an additional $3 million for the program. The proposal is included in the Walz-Flanagan budget proposal.