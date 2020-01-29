The St. Peter City Council has had its say, and the group wants a half-percent sales tax to help pay for a proposed new fire hall in town.
In a 4-1 vote, the council approved the proposed half-percent local options sales tax; it will still need approval from the Minnesota Legislature at its upcoming session and then from voters at a likely November referendum. The only vote against the proposal at the City Council was Mayor Chuck Zieman, and that was because he wanted a three-quarter-percent sales tax, rather than a half-percent. Councilors Stephen Grams and Ed Johnson were absent at the Jan. 27 meeting.
The reason Zieman wanted a higher percentage sales tax was so that it could pay for the entire project cost on its own, according to city staff estimates. But the rest of the council was more comfortable with a half-percent, equaling the sales tax in Mankato, which is paying for that city’s civic center.
“Essentially, one-half of one percent (sales tax) means (an annual) levy of about $115,000 (will still be needed to pay for the fire hall),” City Administrator Todd Prafke said. “Three quarters of a percent means no levy.”
With the half-percent in place, the city will now wait to see if their local option is approved at the Legislature. If it is approved, voters will then have their say at a referendum. If the voters said ‘No,’ then property owners would likely be paying for the new fire hall entirely through property tax increases.
That’s because a city has the ability to issue bond debt, which is paid for through property taxes, on a capital project without asking residents for permission through a vote. A local option sales tax, though, can be used in capital projects when a city wants to shift the burden away from just property taxes.
Local options sales taxes are often used for recreational-based projects, like civic centers, parks, etc. But St. Peter City Administrator Prafke believes it is well suited for the fire hall project, even if that is more of a need than a want in the community.
“This is a little bit of an unusual approach for paying for a fire hall, using sales tax,” he said at a council meeting Jan. 21. “You’ll often see it for more recreational things. This is really more of a core service. It’s easy to demonstrate, in our case, that a portion of property in the community that doesn’t pay property taxes benefits from this core service.”
Gustavus Adolphus College, as an educational institution, does not pay property taxes. Same goes for the Regional Treatment Center, as that is a state entity. A sales tax, though, applies to everyone spending money within city limits, meaning not only residents contribute, but likewise in-town workers and visitors.
“To me, the sales tax is the way to go, because instead of Gustavus not paying through property taxes, suddenly we have all these students and faculty paying sales tax to help us pay for a fire hall. Instead of the sales exempt properties having no burden, they are contributing,” said Mayor Chuck Zieman at the Jan. 21 meeting.
Councilor Brad DeVos noted, ““In my conversations, once we realize the fire hall is happening and it’s a choice between sales tax and property tax to pay, overwhelmingly, people are in favor of a sales tax, especially when you factor Gustavus and state employees and visitors helping pay.”
The city is looking at payment over 40 years, using federal dollars, rather than a traditional bonding format, because it allows for the longer payment term. It will still need to secure a federal loan to go that route.