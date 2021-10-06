A Gustavus Adolphus College graduate is traveling the road and sharing his exploits on TV, and in his most recent project, to be featured on PBS stations, he hasn't forgotten his alma mater.
Ian Grant, 52, a 1991 graduate of the St. Peter college, has a new travel and education show coming out called "Culture Quest," which debuts locally on TPT Life 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. While moving around the world to capture unique stories and persons, Grant collaborated with Gustavus back home, offering curriculum opportunities to a few classes.
"Gustavus really liked it, because it blended these different departments together," Grant said. "It gave the science class a chance to look at what their studying through the lens of art or history or whatever. And it gave the art and history classes the chance to understand how what they’re studying is reflecting real life. It let the students have an outside the box course experience."
The show will offer a season of episodes, each coming from a different part of the world.
"They’ll see a pretty wide variety of things, in large part because its our first season, so I was just trying to experiment with different things," Grant said. "They’ll see Mongolian nomads hunting golden eagles at this festival in the middle of nowhere. They'll see these tattoo artists in Kyoto; in Japan, you can’t walk into a swimming pool in many places with a tattoo, so we we’re talking to tattoo people there about the tattoo culture. They'll see a rebel fighter guy, who, from a young age, was tortured and 24 years later was there to study in an independent East Timor."
Traveling the world
Grant originally grew up un Duluth, but often lived overseas because of his parents' work as professors. He said it was "a pretty cool way to grow up and I got the culture bug inside me." He graduated from Gustavus with history and art history degrees.
He ended up getting into Persian rugs and started traveling to find them for the business he worked at. He said that job allowed him to dip his toe into everything.
He then started his business, Bjorling and Grand, where he and a partner found interesting objects that told the stories of the places they came from. The business has since turned to custom furniture, but Grant never lost his appetite for the cultures of the world.
In 2008, he connected with Travel Channel on a show that sent him traveling around the world, "finding unusual and interesting things." It was called "Relic Hunter", and it won Grant and his team an Emmy award. It did not get renewed despite seeming success.
"It tied in a lot of aspects of my life that I really enjoy," Grant said. "The enjoyment of travel, but there is also a big part of my career in being able to show cultures and people from around the world. This juxtaposition of showing people, on the face of it, with very different ways of life, but on the other hand, the very familiar driving goals of people around the world. I also just enjoyed the storytelling aspect of it."
Culture Quest
Since then, Grant has looked for other creative outlets, and when the opportunity to partner with PBS arose, he jumped on it. He and Ian Levasseur comprised of the whole crew, traveling from country to country, diving into unique stories and featuring unique people.
"He and I are like long lost brothers, and being able to travel with just one person makes our footprint small," Grant said of the process. "So we don’t have people wondering ‘What are they filming?’ and the people we’re interviewing aren’t so camera shy. It made for a real and honest and organic filming style."
He added, "This was a hell of a lot more work than the first show, but I loved every minute of it. I was doing everything from scheduling hotels and flights, getting artists and artisans in line, getting visa applications and shots. It was this long list of things I’d never had to think about before, but I got to tell you, I loved it. It was so much fun."
The idea of Culture Quest is to delve into some very specific stories, in order to tell a greater story of human existence. The description says "It’s through that lens that we not only look at the day-to-day struggles and successes of the individual people we are spending time with, but also look at the larger issues that are affecting the places they call home."
The first episode was shot in western Mongolia.
"It revolves around a centuries old nomadic culture, but we’re looking at it from right now and what they’re doing going into the future," Grant said.
Gustavus tie in
Grant approached Gustavus as he was seeking sponsors for the show, a requirement from PBS. The college gets a commercial at the beginning and end of each episode, but it was also able to provide students with an engaging learning opportunity.
"The really cool part is this idea to have three different classes at Gustavus virtually follow me around the world for the fall semester of 2019 — one art history, one Asian art history, and one political science class. I would go down to Gustavus and meet with all the classes and talk with each class about what I was going to be doing and seeing wherever I was going. And we created this blog site, so every day we filmed, I’d blog about that day with photos and videos. And the students would come on and ask questions."
He continued, "So I’m in a yurt in Mongolia, communicating with students about nomadic life there and what’s going on. It would culminate with a Zoom interview with a couple of these western Mongolian nomads, talking about what their lives are like. And then rinse and repeat for the next three or four episodes."
For Gustavus professor Mimi Gerstbauer, who taught the Politics of Developing Nations political science class, Grant offered a different way for students to engage.
"It worked really well," she said. "The class is political science, but it’s a little inter-disciplinary. When you think of the issues that developing countries face, there is a lot there. What I took out of it is that art is really inter-disciplinary too. Through art, you can ask all kinds of interesting questions about economic, politics, all sorts of things."
She noted an example where Grant interviewed a woman from East Timor who did graffiti art as a tool to promote women’s rights. One student had a particular interest in graffiti, and he engaged with that materials more than some of the other content in the course.
"I think it localized and personalized or individualized a lot of the issues in the class," Gerstbauer said. "That’s a goal in the class, because, especially for a student who’s never been outside the United States and in a poorer country, it’s hard to imagine what life is like in theirs."
The professor isn't sure if the opportunity will arise again, but she said she could see ways to take even greater advantage if it did. Grant, meanwhile, hopes that opportunity comes in the form of a second season.
"It was fun," he said. "A lot of fun."