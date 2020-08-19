The Compart family has been recognized as the 2020 Nicollet County Farm Family of the Year. The family, which includes Bonnie Compart, sons Dean, Chris and Jim, and their families, operate a hog operation and branded meat program near Nicollet.
The Compart farm dates back to the 1950s, when Richard and Bonnie Compart met through their participation in the local 4-H swine projects. They credit their 4-H experience with helping them develop the work ethic, life skills and agricultural expertise necessary for careers in farming; the passion for swine production was eventually instilled in their children.
Over the years, their commitment to raising quality hogs elevated them to becoming a nationally recognized source of genetics through their leading effort in the integration of on-farm technologies such as performance testing, nutrition research and genetic improvement through artificial insemination. Seeing the opportunities in branded and the further processed market, the Compart family transformed their operation in 2001 with the introduction of a branded meat program called Compart Family Farms Premium Duroc Pork.
Today, Compart Premium Duroc Pork can be found in white tablecloth restaurants, retail outlets, online stores and at barbecue competitions across the country. Feeding this program includes a sizable purebred and Duroc-sired commercial herd. In addition to the livestock operations, the family produces commodity crops like corn and soybeans, as well as having 24 full- and part-time employees.
The Comparts are also committed to producing quality pork beyond the farm. Whether it be local, state or on the national level, many of the Comparts have been able to volunteer their leadership and be of service to the industry. The Nicollet County Pork Producers Board, Tri-County Fair Board, MN Pork Producers Association, County/State Fairs 4-H Swine Committees, MN Pork Board, MN Livestock Breeders Association, National Swine Registry and National Pork Producers Council have all had representation from the Compart Family, and with the next generation moving into larger roles in business, we can expect to see this level of industry and professional involvement continue in the future.
Representing agricultural achievement in diverse farming operations, over 80 families from throughout Minnesota are being honored as a 2020 Farm Family of the Year by the University of Minnesota. The annual Farm Family of the Year recipient in Nicollet County is chosen locally by a group of past recipients and is based on a candidate’s demonstrated commitment to enhancing and supporting agriculture and community involvement.
“The farm families receiving this year’s honors exemplify what makes Minnesota agriculture strong. They bring innovation, science and hard work to farming. They care greatly about the land and animals and delivering quality products to consumers worldwide,” said Bev Durgan, Dean of Extension. “The University of Minnesota takes great pride in honoring these families.”