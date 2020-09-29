Sometimes, it just takes a call to action.
Habitat for Humanity South Central wanted to see more women on the job site, doing the physical labor, and the women showed up. In just five days after the call was sent out in early August, all of the 60-plus She Nailed It volunteer slots were filled, and the women got to work — about six per day over a 10-day period.
"It's an intiative to get more women out on the job site," said said Habitat South Central Family and Community Engagement Manager Taylor Schmeling. "Typically, you don't see women doing things aside from some of the painting and less physical labor. It's a way to get them to do things outside their comfort zone."
On Monday, Sept. 28 at a job site in St. Peter, a group of five women from Jones Law Office, plus a couple other new volunteers, were hard at work, installing a floor and painting walls. For Jeannie Boerger, it was the first time using a table saw, but she wasn't having any troubles.
"I think it's going well," Boerger said, "we're all eager to learn new things; I have not cut off any apendages."
The Jones Law team's boss, Stacey Jones, was excited to see some of her employees taking so well to the opportunity.
"They're doing awesome; I didn't know they had so many talents; they've been threatening to leave the office and become construction workers," Jones said with a laugh. "I think we definitely would do it again; it's not as hard as we thought it might be."
It's not like anyone at the office was opposed to volunteering in the first place, but it was the call to action from Habitat that triggered their action.
"The She Nailed It event came up, and we thought it was perfect for us, because our office is 13 women and two men," Jones said. "So it's a great opportunity for females to be represented and help out in the community."
The house being built at the Sept. 28 work event is for Mohamed Mohamed and Rugiyo Hussein, along with their six kids. The family saw the shell of their home put into place in the Traverse Green neighborhood on July 1.
With the home set on the foundation, the next steps were taping, painting and exterior work. The sheet rock was hung, but hired workers still needed to connect the HVAC and the electrical. Flooring needed to be laid, and the basement still needed to be 100 percent finished out, mostly by volunteers. When all is said and done, the home will be one of South Central’s largest ever builds.
The She Nailed It work days allowed Habitat to make extra progress at the St. Peter site, along with a neighbor house in the early stages of construction and another project in Nicollet. Schmeling was beyond pleased with the turnout.
"It's been very successful. One of the things is they can come with their co-workers, so it's kind of like a team building," she said. "It's cool; it's all about women, and they feel excited about it."
It's good news for Habitat South Central's future, too, as the women were exposed to the physical work, realized it wasn't beyond their means, and many promised to return.
"All of them have said they'd come back and continue to work with Habitat," Schmeling said. "Particularly, the things they enjoyed doing; a lot of them enjoyed framing, so they want to come back when we're at that part of a project."