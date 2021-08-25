Local St. Peter artist April Malphurs is one of 12 artists invited to be a part of “Studio: Here” at the Minnesota State Fair. The exhibit is in it’s ninth year with the goal of giving the public a behind the scenes look at how artists create their artwork. Each artist has one 12-hour day to share their process at the fair.
Malphurs’ will be working this Sunday, Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. She is a sculptor working with blow and flame worked glass.
On Sunday, Malphurs will be doing live flame working demos throughout the day, intermixed with occasional interviews and work on her sculpture pieces and jewelry. Her recent work has focused on the symbiotic relationship between us and bees.
Inspired by a bee that kept photo bombing when she was taking pictures of her piece, Botanical Fantasies, which will also be on exhibit at the fair, Malphurs has been creating hives, honey drippers, honey pots and vases. Her work is available for purchase through Vandalia Glassworks, where she works on her blown glass pieces, or at the fair at the FOCI booth, or by commission at aprilmalphurs.com.