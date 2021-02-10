Cassandra Sassenberg is taking on a role she never expected at Nicollet County Public Health.
With a background in human services, it was a bit of a leap for her to take over at the top a few years ago when the Human Services and Public Health departments merged in Nicollet County. Now, for the last year, she has been at the head of the county’s response to an historic pandemic that has cost millions of lives worldwide.
“I had a lot to learn, particularly about emergency preparedness planning. It’s been fascinating to learn about it, to implement it, but it’s also been difficult,” she said. “The vaccine is the most exciting and rewarding part we’ve been able to play.”
Sassenberg was speaking about the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that the county Health and Human Services team has led distribution of over the last couple months. Instead of constantly reporting a spreading virus and new deaths, the team is reporting lower case rates and more people protected from the virus.
“It’s like we’re finally starting to see the light,” Sassenberg said.
Of course, the disease is far from gone at this point. As of Feb. 9, there were over 2,300 positive cases reported, including 40 deaths. The numbers, specifically the positive cases, have slowed in 2021 (compared to the peak rates of November and December 2020), but part of that could be explained by lower testing.
“I would say it seems that is has slowed locally. We also believe there is a significant decrease in testing,” Sassenberg said. “We have heard that without the federal time off – the 80 hours of emergency time – we’ve heard people say they won’t be tested, because they don’t have the time off to do it.”
Vaccine efforts
The deaths have continued to increase gradually, and Nicollet County has one of the higher per capita death rates from the virus statewide, partially due to the impact on long-term care centers here early on in the pandemic. The goal with vaccinations is to see people stop dying and being severely hospitalized from a disease that is now believed to be at least somewhat preventable.
The county Health and Human Services team this week surpassed 1,000 residents vaccinated; that doesn’t include residents vaccinated through pharmacies and other private businesses in the area, but those numbers would be low at this point. There are estimated to be over 34,000 people living in Nicollet County, so those vaccination numbers are represent only a small portion of the population.
It’s better than nothing, certainly, but the team of Nicollet County hopes supply can soon meet demand.
“Overall, we are glad to see we’ve gotten an allocation every week, so we’ve gotten at least one clinic weekly; we have four clinics this week,” said Sassenberg at a clinic Feb. 8. “We’re concerned about receiving small allocations of only about 100 to 200 per week. We’re prepared to set up and hold large vaccination events. It’s taxing on local resources to have small clinics daily, especially since we’ll need to give second doses eventually.”
At the clinic Feb. 8, a number of Nicollet County residents and workers were getting their first shots. Dave Dahl was among them, qualifying as a person who works in the mortuary business.
“We deal with the public every day, doing the funerals and visitations,” he said. “I’m glad, absolutely, to come in today.”
Emma Baumann works at South Central College in North Mankato and helps with the nursing assistant exams.
“I feel pretty good about getting the shot. My parents are both high risk and they got their first shots,” she said. “It’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”
The county is currently vaccinating Phase 1A Priority 3 patients, which includes health care personnel, early education to grade 12 teachers and staff, and childcare workers. The team is hoping it can move to the 65 and older population, starting with independent living facilities, next week.
There is certainly no shortage of people who want the vaccine — another reason why Sassenberg is hoping for mass clinics soon.
“The groups have been very specific, so we’ve been able to reach out to health care facilities in the county, along with school districts. For this last round, our childcare licensor reached out to all her homes, and I reached out to principals and superintendents,” Sassenberg said. “It’s a pretty complicated process right now, so that’s another reason we’re looking forward to mass vaccinations. We had to cancel appointments today, because people were sharing the link with one another, and we had people signing up who didn’t qualify.”
But large quantities or small, the county is going to take whatever vaccine it can get: “As taxing as it is, every time we have the opportunity to receive the vaccine, we say ‘Yes.’”