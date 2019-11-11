Dave Krenik of Le Center was this year’s recipient of the Minnesota Society of Health and Physical Educators’ (MNSHAPE) Paul Schmidt Award.
As exemplified by Paul F. Schmidt, supervisor of elementary physical education and recreation for Rochester Public Schools, the Paul Schmidt Award honors and recognizes the outstanding services and contributions given by an elementary or secondary teacher or supervisor in the fields of health, physical education, recreation or dance.
Nominating Krenik for the award was Kirsten Guentzel. Krenik was her cooperating teacher when she was student teaching as a student at Gustavus.
Along with winners of other MNSHAPE award winners, Krenik was recognized at a banquet at Vandy’s Grille in Waconia on October 17th.
Krenik is a retired health and physical education teacher with over 30 years of experience in teaching and coaching. He retired in 2011 from Cleveland Public Schools and continued to work for the district as a substitute teacher for six years after retiring as well as helping with the football program.
Krenik is a staple in the Cleveland community, so much so that when he was diagnosed with leukemia in early 2017, students attending Cleveland Public Schools raised funds Krenik because of how much they cared for him and appreciated everything he did for them throughout his career. The $3,766 they collected helped with Krenik’s medical expenses.
Krenik was the guest speaker at Cleveland school’s 99th commencement ceremony. He said, “throughout your years in Cleveland, you’ve had many experiences in both the school and the community. You have a chance to show the world what you have learned. Some experiences have maybe taught you what not to do. Most of them have shown you what to do. The bottom line is you should just do the right thing. In kindergarten most of you knew right from wrong. Use that as your guide. You’re never wrong if you do what’s right.”
“Quotes like this is why Dave is deserving of the Paul Schmidt award, said Megan McCollom, MNSHAPE Award Committee chair. “Dave has made an impact on the lives of his students and his community.”
Krenik and wife Mary are also 22-year volunteers at Le Sueur County’s Relay for Life, and he was the honorary survivor in last summer’s fundraiser to fight cancer event.