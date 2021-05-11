People are plucking the plants off shelves in this second spring of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the Traverse Des Sioux gardening center in St. Peter, owner Fred Struck said the coronavirus cultivated a high interest in gardening last year, as many people were stuck at home. Now, many of those same customers are returning, and demand is so high, it’s difficult to keep up.
“It started up where it left off last year with high demand,” said Struck. “There are certain things that are in short supply — certain types of plants and certain types of seeds. Things you wouldn’t expect are running short.”
Business is blooming, and it's not just outdoor gardening that’s grown in popularity. Indoor plant sales have skyrocketed as well.
“Indoor plants have seen a huge rise in popularity, and we’ve noticed that all winter long,” said Struck. “Our sales from January through March were also record breaking because of the interest.”
In Henderson, new gardening center the Henderson Outpost is hoping to meet some of this new demand. The business held its grand opening on May 8 after Keely Brenno and her husband bought the building in November. When Brenno learned that Anna Puelen had a horticulture degree and was moving back to Henderson from Chicago, they decided opening a garden center was the perfect opportunity.
“We just want to make Main Street prosperous, and we want a better community, so we wanted to find more opportunities to bring product to town, so people wouldn’t have to leave Henderson and instead they could stay within town,” said Brenno.
The garden center emphasizes its local ties by specializing in vegetables, herbs, annuals and perennials from local wholesalers. The repurposed building also has long ties to the city of Henderson and was once the Texaco gas station. Having a gardening center closer to home was also ideal, since the home activity of gardening is what brought so many newcomers to the hobby.
“I think a lot of people are trying to enjoy their outdoor living space, as well, so then they don’t have to leave and go out for cocktails when they can post and have beautiful space in their own home,” said Puelen. “So beautifying their own landscaping is something I’ve seen this past year and even the year before that.”
But Brenno and Puelen see the Henderson Outpost as more than just a place for people to buy plants and other local goods. In the long term, they want to make it an experience where visitors can attend gardening workshops, drink wine with friends, host birthday parties and bridal showers and even listen to live music on special occasions.
“Josh Reinitz, who helped us restore the building, he’s going to build a stage overlooking the creek, so that on Tuesday nights, for the Classic Car Roll-ins, we’ll be playing music and bringing in a food vendor,” said Brenno.
Some of the biggest sellers at both the Henderson Outpost and Traverse Des Sioux are vegetables, as more and more people are interested in growing their own food.
“People are really into growing their own vegetables, especially unusual pepper and tomato varieties, which we have lots of,” said Struck. “It’s just vegetables in general, people wanting to grow their own food. It’s all natural to try that, as well as flowers and shrubs and trees to beautify their home landscape.”
“People want to grow their own food, and it’s really great, because we’re able to get seedlings from local growers and put those in people’s gardens around town,” said Puelen.
Brenno added that the plants offered that are unique to local wholesalers have also generated interest.
“A lot of people say ‘Wow, I’ve never heard of something like this," said Brenno. "I’ve never seen something like this,’ so I think we do serve a niche when you compare to St. Peter, or even Mankato, because we are selling pretty unique varieties that they’re not selling."