The city of St. Peter is getting $1.26 million from the federal government, and city officials intend to use it.
The funds are via the American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Joe Biden. Unlike the CARES Act, which was meant to aid COVID response, this act is meant to boost economic recovery nationwide, meaning local governments can use their funds on any projects that will help that recovery. The money does not need to be spent until the end of 2024.
In St. Peter, where about half of the dollars have already been received, the City Council has directed staff to earmark about $650,000 for three projects. That includes: $200,000 for improvements at Township Road 361, the gravel road west of St. Peter High School; $300,000 for parks equipment repair and upgrades; and $150,000 for Safe Routes to School contributions.
"As compared to CARES dollars, there are broader uses available," City Administrator Todd Prafke said. "A lot of CARES dollars were directed toward direct COVID response, rather than indirect. These (ARPA) dollars are looked at as generating positive economic impact."
The remaining unearmarked dollars, about $610,000, will be discussed by the council at future meetings. One potential area of investment is water and/or sewer work.
The project at Township Road 361 (also known as 361st Avenue) has been in the works for several years. The cost and work is being split between the city, Oshawa Township (which owns about two thirds of the right of way) and Traverse Township (which owns about one third of the right of way). Since it leads directly to the high school and Community Spirit Park, the road is being more heavily used, and gravel is no longer satisfactory.
"With the building of the school, it’s part of our transportation plan to ensure that roadway is improved," Prafke said.
The city estimates the project at about $2 million total cost, and about $1.25 million is coming from the state through Local Road Improvement Funds. The $200,000 to be used by the city from ARPA dollars will help to cover the local match.
The roadwork, which also involves sewer and stormwater, likely won't finish until 2023.
The $300,000 for parks equipment repair and upgrades is more general, likely to be focused on replacing and adding playground equipment and other amenities. The funds for Safe Routes to School will go toward new sidewalks and other projects related to that state program; local communities have to match a percentage of the state's contributions.