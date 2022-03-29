For Cheryl and Alaena Klages, there’s no mother-daughter bonding activity quite like opening a business together. Driven by their shared passion for fashion, the duo is finally making their dream of a family-owned boutique a reality as they prepare to open Alteliér this Saturday.
Alteliér Creative is focused on providing sustainable fashions for women sourced from small businesses in the local area and the Midwest. Rather than promote a fast fashion business model, daughter Aleana Klages said Alteliér is centered around long-lasting and unique pieces customers won’t find in major stores.
From comfortable jeans to office wear and formal gowns, the boutique offers styles for women, whether they’re 15 years old or 75. The store is also inclusive to women of all sizes. Clothing purchased in the store can be custom-fit by Cheryl, who has decades of professional sewing experience.
The local retailer is operating out of the old Govenaires Thrift Store building on 202 S. Minnesota Ave. Alteliér Creative’s grand opening is between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. April 2. Following the store’s debut, it will be open for business on Tuesdays through Saturdays.
In addition to textiles, Alteliér also sells candles, handmade jewelry, macrame art and will soon feature paintings. At least 90% of merchandise comes from artists and craftsmen in Midwestern states like Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Michigan.
“We’re focusing on the idea of bringing in pieces into your wardrobe that are trendy and will last you your lifetime,” said Aleana. “With all our pieces - clothing, jewelry, artwork - they’re original, one of a kind. Once you buy a product, you’ve bought that exclusive product.”
Not only will the store feature products by local creatives, but apparel lines sewn by Cheryl and Alaena themselves. Last year, Alaena launched her own redone denim line, Orinlaen, which features jeans, jackets and overalls with painted-on custom acrylic patterns.
Cheryl has over 30 years of experience in bridal sewing. She started her own home-based bridal alterations business in 2005, and for the past several years has worked with Inspire Bridal Boutique in St. Peter. But now, Cheryl has the opportunity to transition from making alterations to sewing her own clothing.
“I would do custom work if someone wants sleeves put on or something added. I make modifications and do a little design work,” said Cheryl. “So this is giving me a chance to branch out and showcase my own designs.”
While Cheryl and Aleana may butt heads once in a while, as mothers and daughters are wont to do, Aleana said there is an ease to working together. The pair balance each other out. Aleana is more trend-savvy and brings ideas for products that could be implemented in-store while Cheryl applies her own creative vision and business experience.
“It’s kind of surreal because this is something we spent our weekends daydreaming about and going to other towns just to look at boutiques,” said Aleana. “Up until a few months ago, it always felt like an ‘Oh, someday’ kind of thing, but all of sudden it’s [April 2].”