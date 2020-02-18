Big things are happening this week in the Department of Theatre and Dance at Gustavus Adolphus College as the first public show opens in the College’s new state-of-the-art Laboratory Theatre. "You’re Invited! A new creation by The Moving Company" will run Feb. 20-23.
Students in the Intensive Performance Lab class not only spent the last month rehearsing and preparing a production, they also wrote it. Guiding the students in the process was professional actor and alum Steve Epp ’80 and his theatre group, The Moving Company. Epp and his team took up residency on campus for six weeks, collaborating with students to devise (create) an original work to celebrate the opening of the new space.
The collaboration between these professional actors and students has been years in the making, says Department of Theatre and Dance co-chair Henry MacCarthy. When the department first learned that part of the Nobel Hall construction and renovation would include a new black box theatre, they knew this was a unique opportunity to do something groundbreaking and innovative with students. Hiring Epp and his team seemed to be a natural fit.
With powerful LED lighting, flexible audience seating for any type of performance, a new bulk dye vat for costumes, and new dressing rooms, the laboratory theatre creates several new educational spaces for the technical theatre program as well. The large new control room that houses the light and sound controls as gives technical theatre faculty the opportunity to teach an entire class in the booth, something that was impossible in their old facilities.
With just under 150 seats available for each of the three performances (February 20-21 at 8 p.m. and February 23 at 2 p.m.), tickets will likely sell quickly. The Saturday evening performance on February 22 will be a special event by invitation only. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at gustavustickets.com or by calling 507-933-7590.