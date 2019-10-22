There were many like minds among the candidates at a St. Peter School Board candidates forum Oct. 15, but individuals attempted to show how they would stand out as a leader for the community's public schools.
At the League of Women Voters forum, co-sponsored by the St. Peter Herald and St. Peter Chamber of Commerce, 10 candidates lined the stage. Those 10 candidates will vie for four open seats at the election Nov. 5.
Two of the candidates are incumbents, already on the School Board: Tim Lokensgard and Ben Leonard. Eight others are new candidates: Andrew Vander Linden, Tracy Stuewe, Bill Soderlund, Julie Carlblom, Bernadette Volk, Ben Leonard, Mohamed Abdulkadir, Bill Kautt and Molly Wendroth.
Throughout the forum, all of the candidates expressed a desire to further what they view a strong educational and schools system in St. Peter. Each also expressed openness to students of all backgrounds and a hope to see diversity be a strength of the district. The group seemed to agree, too, that compromise and consensus are a crucial part of leadership, especially on a board.
So to stand out, candidates had to point to and emphasize the issues that are most important to them.
Introductions
To get started, the candidates introduced themselves to the audience, sharing some of their background and/or philosophies related to education.
Incumbent Lokensgard noted he is a lifelong St. Peter resident who worked for the state of Minnesota at the Regional Treatment Center for many years. Noting his experience thus far on the School Board, he said, "It’s an extremely exciting time for St. Peter Schools as we sit in a beautiful new building. Exciting opportunities are ahead."
Incumbent Leonard talked about his background, working at the Minnesota Historical Society in historic sites. He said, "This is a big transition for the St. Peter School District. Four of seven positions are up and we're posed to hire a new superintdent. There is a lot of excitement in that."
Vander Linden talked about his work as a school counselor at Mankato East and in St. Peter before that. He said, "I'm running as a community member of St. Peter. I have 6 and 4 year old daughters in the school district here … I want to serve my community in this capacity."
Steuwe, who has lived in St. Peter for 18 years, has four children, and has served on the parent council and booster club, said, "I’m running because I want to be a strong voice for you."
Soderlund noted that he a farmer, father, grandfather, pharmacist and businessman. He said that he barely graduated from high school but went on to start a successful business, developing medications: "I believe in our children, in education, in excellence."
Carlblom retired from the district this summer, having worked in special education for 21 years in St. Peter. She said, "I know what a great district and school community we have here. One of the biggest things facing us is getting a brand new superintendent, which is going to be scary but a good thing, too."
Volk pointed to her Native American heritage and her participation on the Native American Indian Education Board for 12 years. She said she has lived in St. Peter for 10.5 years, and in the last two years, "I haven't been working and taking care of kids, so I've gotten more involved with the schools here."
Abdulkadir pointed to his work as a refugee training consultant and noted that he was formerly a teacher in Somalia and has four children in the school district now. He said, "I have strong experience in working with people to solve problems … I want to bring my problem solving skills to help public schools to help meet its goals for every child to get an education."
Kautt taught at St. Peter High School for 35 years and spent another 12 years with the Minnesota School Board Association. He said, "No one issue exists that caused me to run. However, I feel education is the greatest responsibility the local community has. I believe my education and experiences uniquely prepare me for the School Board."
Wendroth said she is a lifelong member of St. Peter and has two children going through the school system. She is also on the Nicollet County Pheasants Forever and Nicollet County Fair boards. She also runs a support group out of Benedictine in town. She said, "I’m a nurse by trade working on my doctorate. I taught part-time at Rasmussen. I love St. Peter. I'm passionate about what I do, and looking forward to being on the School Board."
New superintendent
The first question was related to one of the most pressing topics in front of the School Board right now. After the departure of Superintendent Paul Peterson to Mankato Public Schools, Jeff Olsen has taken over again on an interim basis, but the board will be hiring someone new to start in the 2020-21 school year.
Candidates were asked what qualifications are most important in a candidate and what should the candidate's priorities be.
Leonard expressed that the St. Peter district should be a destination: "I’d like to see someone with prior superintendent experience. This is a really good job in the state of Minnesota. I want a proven leader, someone with vision and that can build culture. We’re also going to have to work with the city, because we educate children, and we need to make sure we can grow and the city continues to be a great place to raise children."
Kautt said the superintendent is the most important individual the School Board hires: "We need to find the person who will be the chief administrator and run the day-to-day operations of the district. This person needs to be a great communicator, run the (public relations) for the district. Communication with the community, with the staff, very important. Secondly, this person has to be a leader … Thirdly, they has to have a handle on finances."
Vander Linden wants someone who can take what the district already has and add to it: The ability to carry on the school’s existing vision, but also their own to bring us into the next however many years of leadership that person would have. They need excellent interpersonal skills — having that confidence to put forth that PR view at all times and leading our district to build and grow."
Open enrollment
Candidates were next asked about open enrollment and why they think some students may be choosing to open enroll in other district and why some outside area students open enroll in St. Peter. They were also asked if they would make any changes to current policy related to open enrollment.
Lokensgard indicated that open enrollment is a positive option for students to have, and he said, "We do and have surveyed families that have open enrolled out, and those that participate have a variety of reasons. Maybe parents are working in other towns and it's easier to bring the kids with. But it’s important that we keep offering programs that attract kids and that the kids that are here want to stay here. It’s a booming agriculture program and a booming arts program and this new building."
Wendroth pointed to the question 'Why?': "It’s great to see people are enrolling from outside, but yes, why are people choosing to go elsewhere? The learning here is phenomenal, so yes, it’s getting out and talking to people."
Steps to welcoming culture
The next question was related to diversity in the school district and what additional steps can be taken to ensure the school culture is welcoming and safe for all students.
Volk said lessons of acceptance and understanding have to be taught at a young age: "What I’ve learned with my kids in school and where I’m from: it starts at home. It has to be taught to the teachers also … We need to focus on the little ones and encourage the different cultures and teach the things they do."
Stuewe also said it starts at a young age for the students: "All students need to feel safe going to school, and they need to like school. I think the kindness retreat … we need to do more things like that. We need to start earlier and keep doing it, because if the kids don’t feel safe, they’re not gonna like school and they’re not going to learn."
Hiring teachers
Candidates were asked what the district can do to attract and hire quality teachers, subs and paraprofessionals.
Carlblom felt close to this topic, noting that the professionals need to be paid like professionals: "When we first moved here, I got a job with the school district because it was a premium type job … It is no longer, because these paraprofessionals are working multiple jobs so they can make ends meet. When I started, we were paid $8 per hour. 35 years later, they start at about $11. You do the math on that."
Soderlund felt strongly about the topic, too: "I spent probably 300 hours researching and looking over this school district. The area we’re doing an embarrassing job, just abysmal, is the paraprofessionals. There is way to fix that, and it isn’t that difficult, I don’t believe. We’re stuck in the mud, and someone needs to say we need to step up and fix this issue."
Consensus and compromise
When it came to a question about the importance of compromise and consensus building, each of the candidates said the practices are important, but they stood out with their personal example.
Abdulkadir said, "I am a bridge builder. I always talk about reaching the other person and finding a common goal we can make ourselves understand. I haven’t been working with the School Board yet, but what I know is that when you reach the other person, you can talk to them and find a common goal. It's always outreach and having good collaboration with other members."
Taxes
The last question was a bit of trick one, asking candidates how they mean to handle an upcoming operating levy referendum without putting more tax burden on the community. If a referendum passes, the direct impact will be an increase to taxes to help pay for district programming, so candidates couldn't really answer directly, but they each did their best to give their thoughts on rising costs.
Across the board candidates indicated that they would want to look at any creative ways possible to keep costs in the budget down, but that they feel the schools are worth the community's investment. They also pointed out that it's up to voters to pass operating referendums or not.
To see all of the individual answers to this question and others on the night, see the video of the forum on the City of Saint Peter YouTube channel.