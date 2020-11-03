Reach Sports Editor Pat Beck at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter.com @SPHSportsPat. ©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
Community Alert
GALLERY: Locals cast their ballots on election day
Latest Decision 2020 coverage
More than 1.5 million Minnesotans have already voted in Tuesday’s presidential election, over half the total number of voters who cast a ballot in the 2016 election. Read more
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Uncertainty sparked by a court ruling late last week has fueled a surge in early voting across Minnesota, with voters lining up Monday at polling stations in Minneapolis and elsewhere to ensure that their ballots will be counted no matter what happens on the legal front. Read more
Four days before Election Day, nearly 1.6 million Minnesotans had already voted in the presidential election. Read more
Trending Now
-
"A million miles away" Mankato family copes with COVID-19 isolation
-
A Look To The Past: Ghost Towns in Nicollet county
-
Mill Pond spooky spectacle returns but this time in drive-thru style
-
Latest on COVID-19 in MN: New deaths in Le Sueur and Nicollet counties; record hospitalizations statewide
-
St. Peter football beats Worthington on big plays 36-7
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.