Jazz is going to be bigger than ever in St. Peter this summer.
The Arts Center of Saint Peter’s Hot Jazz for Decent People series returns to St. Peter’s Minnesota Square Park pavilion on Friday, July 9, the first of four shows in a free series featuring regional and national jazz acts and kids’ activities courtesy St. Peter’s Exploration Recreation program. In only its second year at the pavilion, this will be the first time the Arts Center can invite a full crowd to the show without social distancing requirements in place, like they were in 2020.
The program started in 2014. At that time, the idea was to make use of the intimate space that is the Arts Center gallery, an ideal room for jazz.
“It was realizing its vision quite well,” said Arts Center Executive Director Ann Rosenquist Fee. “But then, with the new pavilion, the city invited us to collaborate on programs, and then we realized this jazz program had grown large enough to host it there (at the pavilion).”
Of course, the first year at the pavilion was interrupted by a global pandemic. But the show went on.
“The acoustics are phenomenal in the pavilion, and because of those great acoustics, people across the park were loving the music, applauding for the solos, which is how you know people are listening with jazz,” Rosenquist Fee said. “It turned out to be a pretty pandemic proof model.”
Organizers expect it to only get better in 2021.
“Of course, this year, people can enjoy the music a little more close up to the musicians or enjoy it from anywhere in the park,” Rosenquist Fee said. “It’s a night of high quality entertainment that showcases regional music.”
At all four shows — July 9, July 23, Aug. 6, and Aug. 20 — music begins at 7 p.m. and concludes by 8:30 p.m. Admission is free, with donations to the Arts Center encouraged. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating and refreshments. Coolers are permitted; no glass bottles. St. Peter’s Exploration Recreation will provide free kids’ activities between 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Now in its eighth year, Hot Jazz for Decent People: Late-Night Sounds at Early Evening Hours is hosted by KMSU Radio’s Gary Campbell, who delivers brief introductory remarks about the evening’s repertoire. Dates and acts are as follows:
Friday, July 9, 7-8:30 p.m., Chaz Draper and Friends. Renowned Mankato-based percussionist Chaz Draper brings six decades of touring, recording, and performing experience to the pavilion stage for an evening of unforgettable musical chemistry and emotional range delivered by local jazz greats.
Friday, July 23, 7–8:30 p.m., The Ted Olsen Quartet led by bassist and composer Ted Olsen, a stalwart of the Twin Cities music scene whose groups have been featured at the Twin Cities Jazz Festival, The Artists’ Quarter, and Icehouse. He has also performed at Nocturne Jazz Club in Denver, Colorado, and Festival No Improviso in Curitiba, Brazil (tedolsenmusic.com).
“I’m excited about the Ted Olson quartet,” Rosenquist Fee said. “That’s an act that’s new to the series. They reached out to the Arts Center, so we’re excited to have them coming from the Twin Cities.”
Friday, Aug. 6, 7-8:30 p.m., The EZ Jazz Trio featuring Jonathan Moeller. Together with Evan Bierer (saxophone), Ryan Rader (percussion) and Jonathan Moeller (guitar), band leader Eric Zimmerman delivers a high-energy evening of sophisticated originals and freshly arranged popular favorites (ezjazztrio.com).
Friday, Aug. 20, 7-8:30 p.m., Adrian Barnett and Friends. Known locally for passionate performances that showcase fellow musicians, Nashville-based award-winning baritone saxophonist and woodwind specialist Adrian Barnett has performed across the nation at venues ranging from Carnegie Hall to Lollapalooza. He has been a featured soloist with symphony orchestras, jazz big bands, concert wind ensembles, and internationally touring rock groups (adrianbarnett.com).
“It’s always exciting when Adrian can come,” Rosenquist Fee said. “Adrian is from the area, but he is now nationally renowned. He is one of the most generous performers we know, and it’s always great when he can be the finale.”
In the case of severe weather, shows will be canceled. Cancellation announcements will be posted via Facebook by the Arts Center and city of Saint Peter, and at artscentersp.org.