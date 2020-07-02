St. Peter native Annexstad was Antarctic explorer, NASA scientist, family man

When your dad has a literal mountain peak named after him, it’s hard not to see him as larger than life.
Dr. John O. Annexstad grew up in a middle class home in a middle class city in St. Peter, but his eventual life pursuits could hardly be described as middle of the road. This was a man who, after serving in the Korean War, earned a master’s degree in Alaska, another master’s degree in Oklahoma and a ph.D in Germany, all more than a decade after earning his bachelor’s degree at Gustavus Adolphus College. By the first master’s degree, he had already made multiple expeditions to Antarctica. Shortly after the first master’s degree, he was working for NASA, studying lunar rocks. And all that is just the tip of the iceberg of Annexstad’s professional career.
Besides the work, Annexstad started a family with his wife Clara Johanna Almen, who took the Annexstad name. They raised three children together: Kristine Harding, now in Alabama; Thomas Annexstad, now in northern Minnesota; and Britta Haff, now in Virginia. He also had five grandchildren.
On June 9, Annexstad died at 88 years old, not long after being diagnosed with cancer. He was in northern Minnesota by that stage of his life, but his mark was left literally across the world.
“Everyone is extremely saddened. He really touched a lot of lives in his career. He did so many, many things that kind of left a legacy of history for him,” said Haff, the youngest of Annexstad’s children.
Harding, the eldest child, added, “The thing that has been so wonderful is that many of the people that were involved with him in his career said this is going to be a real loss to the science community and to the Antarctic community, and they were honored to have served and worked with him at various levels.”
As accomplished as Annexstad was in his career, no one is likely to miss him more than his family.
“Besides everything … I’m going to miss the way that he said ‘Hello’ to me, because I can still hear it,” Haff said. “It was always such delight in hearing from him, like you’re the only one that mattered, and it was special.”
Childhood
Annexstad grew up in St. Peter in a house that is still standing on North Fourth Street. He was born on the Annexstad family homestead in Norseland in 1932 to Julius and Ethel Annexstad; he was the elder brother to Thomas Annexstad and Mary Annexstad.
“I was the youngest,” Mary said, reflecting on the family during her childhood. “We learned to live at the pool. The same one that is still there today, which I can’t believe.”
Julius owned and operated the old Standard Oil gas station at the corner of highways 169 and 22 in St. Peter, and he was on the City Council, making the family known in the community. They were also known for their deep family roots in the area. The Annexstad side, mostly Norwegian, operated a farm in the Norseland area and attended the Norseland Norwegian Lutheran Church. Ethel’s side of the family also lived in the Norseland area and attended the Canyon Grove Church.
“We have a lot of family buried at those two cemeteries,” Mary said.
Life at home for the five-person household was good. The kids made regular trips to the park and pool. At the house, Julius and Ethel filled the air with classical music. They encouraged education in their children. John and Tom were both football players, both big guys, but lovable and very popular among their peers, Mary said.
“We had this perfect little idyllic family life in St. Peter,” Mary said. “John was my hero. You can imagine — two brothers, big strong tough guys, everybody loved them, nice people. John was a bit like a second father. If he didn’t like a boyfriend, he’d intervene. I just loved both my brothers. They were such good people.”
Mary said she didn’t exactly predict her brother would become a world renowned scientist, but she wasn’t surprised by his accomplishments either.
“He was always very motivated to do interesting things,” she said. “And he just kept pursuing more and more interesting things that we, of course, always followed along and enjoyed.”
Life’s first big obstacle presented itself to John and the rest of the Annexstad family when John was in Antarctica. His brother, Thomas, was killed in a plane crash over the Sea of Japan in the Korean War. This was especially difficult for Mary, who was a teen at the time, but it was a perspective-shifting moment for John, too, who was unable to return home to see the family and attend the funeral.
“It affected John a lot. I’m sure it was hard for him that he couldn’t come home to be with his family and lay his brother to rest,” Mary said. “But I don’t think it changed his trajectory.”
Career
Whatever impact the tragedy had on John, it didn’t slow him down. After graduating from St. Peter High School in 1950, serving in the war, and then graduating from Gustavus in 1956, he made his first trip to Antarctica, through the United States Coast and Geodetic Survey in 1957.
“(It’s) the oldest scientific organization in the entire United States, and they did everything, including geomagnetism, seismology. They measured the Earth, all of the geophysical types of things,” Annexstad said in an interview in 2001. “It was just a rather interesting organization, and on a flyer, I had applied for a job there when I was in college.”
He continued, “Then while I was working in west Texas, the Coast and Geodetic Service came back and said, ‘We think you’re a prime candidate for our first expeditions to the Antarctic.’ And I said, ‘My God, I’ve got a chance to go to the South Pole. I’m going.’ In October 1957, when Sputnik went up, I was in New Zealand on my way to the South Pole, actually to Antarctica, and I spent thirteen months down there. Well, by this time I was working for IGY [International Geophysical Year]. I was in science. I was totally and completely enmeshed in it and that sort of thing, and that was how the career had actually started.”
Annexstad was among the first group of people to ever live a full year in the interior of the Antarctic, located at Byrd Station, 700 miles from the South Pole. There were 19 other people at the station, and they were among the earliest groups that started to live in totally isolated environments on the continent for long periods of time.
“So it was a little like being an astronaut on the way to Mars,” Annexstad said.
After returning from that 13-month expedition, Annexstad met his wife Clara, who was studying at Gustavus. Her family, the Almens, also had deep St. Peter area roots. The two married the next year and started their life together in St. Peter, where Annexstad even became an honorary Rotarian.
Clara would have to get used to Annexstad’s frequent absences, as he would continue to make expeditions to Antarctica, study in Germany, curate museums across the United States, including at the Smithsonian, and more. She was given a taste of it quickly, as the same year they were married, he was heading back to the frozen continent, this time as the United States diplomat to a Chliean expedition.
Shortly after that, their first child, Harding, was born in St. Peter. She wouldn’t be there for long, though, as the family packed up and headed to Alaska in 1961, so Annexstad could take a position with the University of Alaska, where he remained until 1968, continuing to make expeditions on a regular basis.
“… my wife was also very supportive, but she had wanted to also move to Alaska, so she said that’s one of the reasons she married me,” Annexstad said in the 2001 interview. “She said, ‘Well, if you’ll take me to Alaska,’ and we got transferred there, so that’s what was happening.”
He eventually landed at NASA in 1968, working there for almost two decades as a geophysics scientist, studying lunar rocks, meteorites and planetary materials. While employed with the Johnson Space Center, he orchestrated the creation of the Antarctic Meteorite Program to continue NASA’s research of planetary materials. During his explorations in Antarctica, he worked on and was awarded his PhD in Glaciology from the Johansson Gutenberg Universitat Mainz, Germany in 1983.
He continued making trips to Antarctica, where researchers often looked for meteorites. On one trip in 1983-84, Harding accompanied her father.
They spent two months on the continent, and for 30 days they were in a tent on the polar plateau, surrounded by a wasteland of ice and snow. Harding remembered that they were only able to leave the tent for research on 12 of the 30 days, due to the averse conditions. Despite the isolation, Harding cherishes the memories. She specifically remembers the flight from New Zealand to Antarctica on a small cargo plane; her father stood by the solitary window, waiting to see his second home come into view.
“For me to see the joy on his face when he could see the ice and to be back working in Antarctica, was priceless to me,” Harding said. “I will always remember that. I think that’s what he was addicted to — it’s an answer I give people when they ask why he retired in northern MN — he just always loved the ice and the cold. I think that’s something that always gave him energy. Addicted might not be the word, but a curiosity; he had such a curiosity for all things that move our world, and that really impacted him.”
Annexstad was such a regular to the South Pole region that he actually had a mountain peak named after him there. Annexstad Peak is on the west side of the crater rim of Mount Cumming and was named so by the Advisory Committee on Antarctic Names.
Stuart Klipper was an Antarctic photographer from Minneapolis, who met Annexstad during an expedition in the 80s. The two stayed in contact even after the expeditions. He reflected on one potentially major breakthrough in Annexstad’s career.
“He picked up a meteorite that came from Mars; something hit Mars, and there is a rare chance that it will be blasted off there and land here,” Klipper explained. “He picked one that did, and the researcher who studied it, and the jury is still out, but there are certain things in this rock that indicated microbial life, which would be earth-shattering if finally corroborated.”
While Annexstad was a big and burly man, serious about his work, Klipper always observed him to be likable, approachable, kind, even when entrenched in his work.
“He was a jovial, life-loving fellow,” Klipper said. “You could see that all the way through.”
Family
While Annexstad was often gone for six months out of the year, he was always a father, even if he felt something more like a superhero to the kids.
“We lived in Nassau Bay across from NASA space station and I remember standing and watching them remove the lunar rocks from capsules and bringing them into the Johnson Space Center. I remember him there with President Nixon, standing in line, waiting for everyone,” Haff said of her father. “I remember him doing the displays for the Smithsonian. I remember him getting ready to leave for the Antarctic again.”
She added, “We had an old ham radio in the basement, and that was the only way to talk to him in Antarctica. So what most people would think was different and strange, was really kind of normal for us.”
But when he was home, he was committed to the family.
“Every summer, we’d drive to St. Peter and spend three weeks with his parents and my mother’s parents,” Haff said. “And we’d camp; we went all over and camped. So we did the normal stuff; it was just all augmented.”
Annexstad was gone more often when Haff and Thomas Annexstad were in their formative years, meaning both of them became closer to their mother, who had something of an unbreakable character, often doing the work of two parents. For Harding, the eldest, there was more opportunity to connect with Annexstad, as he was spending more time at NASA, close to home, in her formative years. Her earliest memories, though, are from Alaska.
“We were constantly doing things outdoors. We lived there 1960-68, and I think we made four round trips down the Canadian National Highway to St. Peter,” Harding said. The memories continued, as the family moved down to Texas.
“In terms of being the patriarch in our family, he was always the disciplinarian, and we spent most of our lives making sure we didn’t disappoint him,” she said. “He was also a very big man — tall and strong — so when you think larger than life, that stuff comes to my mind, too.”
She added, “One thing, for me in particular, being the oldest, I never felt he looked at me as just a girl. He constantly inspired me to do anything we wanted to do. I played football with the boys down the block and did all kinds of sports and ultimately got a scholarship for volleyball at Rice University, and I believe I was one of the first female athletes to get a scholarship there.”
And despite their constant separation, John and Clara always got along, always loved each other, according to the kids.
“I think my mom being as strong as she was and having an amazing sense of adventure and their respect for each other, they truly, truly were deeply in love,” Haff said. “They didn’t fight or argue; they supported each other.”
She added, “My mother used to say that he said ‘Marry me, Clara, and I’ll show you the world,’ and she couldn’t count how many times she had said ‘Good bye’ as he went out the door without her. But as they got older, he started taking him with her, and they traveled to Europe and around the world.”
Later life
After his last expeditions, Annexstad settled down, taking up a position at Bemidji State University, eventually joined there by Clara, who would die not long after in 1993. Still, he remained in northern Minnesota until his death. He taught at the college and became the librarian of the lunar rocks, always ready to share his stories, whether it be adventures abroad or at home with family.
He eventually remarried, gaining an extended family when he made Judith Chapman his second wife. His kids, perhaps not surprisingly, were spread out across the country. Harding and Haff both cited their father’s influences.
“He and I always described it as being foxhole buddies. He’d always ask me how work was going and was very proud of any of my accomplishments. I think right after I became a licensed architect, he said, ‘You know what, Kris, I’m so proud of you; you don’t have to try to impress me,’” Harding said. “I think he realized we were always trying to make him proud of what we were doing.”
Haff said she had a “really good relationship, but an adult relationship” with her father.
“Absolutely, I would turn to him if I needed advice. He was just my dad, always my father,” she said. “I could call him and we could talk about anything. He was very supportive, very loving.”
The kids also agreed that Annexstad was a “wonderful” grandfather, making it to all of his grandkids biggest days and always endearing himself to them.
His sister, Mary, meanwhile, ended up in Alaska because of him, working as an administrator in the state for decades. She didn’t get to see him as often as she would’ve liked, but they were always in touch, and she marveled at all he did.
“It was amazing,” she said. “I was so proud of him.”
They all, now, will have to get used to life without Annexstad. He left an encyclopedia worth of adventures and memories for loved ones to cherish, but sometimes nothing can replace an embrace.
“I’ll miss flying into Bemidji on that little jet over Leech Lake with the anticipation of him standing there and waiting for me to get off that plane,” Harding said through tears. “And seeing his smile. And then being able to hug him.”
She added, “I do think that he had wished that he hadn’t ended up so far away.” But that might just be the reality for an Antarctic-exploring, lunar rock-researching NASA scientist and family man.