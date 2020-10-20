One candidate is running for mayor, and three candidates are running for three City Council seats in Kasota this year.
Betty Ingalls is the sole candidate running for the mayoral seat in the city, while Richard Borglum and Roger Rehnelt are running for two open council seats, and Coty Ruetzel is running for a third council seat in a special election to fill a vacancy.
The St. Peter Herald asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here. Richard Borglum and Roger Rehnelt did not respond to the questionnaire by the deadline for this article.
Why are you running?
Betty Ingalls: I want to become involved with the city. I would like to see more transparency so the residents have a better understanding of what the council is working on and trying to accomplish for the city.
Coty Ruetzel: I want to make a difference in my community. I believe I do a very good job at representing the people of our community. I am a very progressive person and like to get things done. The things I focus on are the needs of the community. I don’t have a personal agenda. I simply represent the people of Kasota.
What do you consider to be the biggest issue facing the city and how would you address it in office?
Ingalls: I think there will be more growth within the city, and I believe I can help facilitate that growth with fairness and an open minded outlook to see what might be possible.
Ruetzel: Economic expansion while maintaining a balanced budget.
What long-term goals would you like to see accomplished in the city in the next 5-10 years? What is the path to make that happen?
Ingalls: I think the infrastructure should be looked at and planned improvements over the next 10 years, keeping in mind that those improvements should benefit the current residents as well as new developments or businesses that may want to consider Kasota for their needs.
Ruetzel: I would like to see the community grow. We currently have a new development in the works. This development consists of both residential zoning and light industrial.
What does the city need to do better to promote future growth?
Ingalls: Be open to opportunities that might come up, and when they do, have a plan and forecasting that would show what it might mean for the city financially.
Ruetzel: Promoting itself. Most people in the area hardly know the town exists. We are currently exploring the idea of bringing back a popular festival from the past.
What do you see as the top infrastructure needs in the city and what should be done to solve them?
Ingalls: I don’t think I can speak to this at this time. It would appear that street improvements, possibly city water, might be a future issue. I don’t have a lot of information on this at this point in time.
Ruetzel: Electrical. Things are getting outdated. We need to make that a priority with our current budget.