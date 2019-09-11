A car and a bicyclist collided Wednesday afternoon in St. Peter, sending the bicyclist to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, Ruth Ai Choo Chuah, 20, of St. Peter was driving a Toyota Prius and Cameron Rickey Moore, 30, of St. Peter, was operating a bicycle. Both were headed eastbound on Hwy. 22 on the northern edge of St. Peter.
Chuah reportedly passed the Moore in her car, before taking a right on Sunrise Drive. Moore's bicycle then ran into the passenger side of the car, injuring Moore.
Chuah was wearing her seat belt, and Moore was wearing a helmet, according to the report.