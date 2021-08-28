A Kasota man was accused of intent to sell methamphetamine and possessing the drug.
Larry Wayne Drobnik, 49, received a felony charge for first degree intent to sell and third degree possession. This came after charges were brought against Drobnik earlier in August accusing him of selling and possessing methamphetamine.
Drobnik was placed under arrest on a probation violation warrant and in a search of his person, police found $367 and a blue pill that law enforcement said appeared similar to ecstasy or MDMA. According to the complaint, police searched a vehicle Drobnik was seated in, finding a glass pipe with white residue, a baggie with a crystalline substance, and a black bag containing a digital scale with white residue, three unused gem baggies, a glass smoking pipe, a bag and container of suspected marijuana and a clear plastic bag with methamphetamine.
The driver of the vehicle said they had nothing illegal in the car and that the black bag was Drobnik’s. The suspected methamphetamine tested positive and together amounted to 21 grams. According to the complaint, Drobnik admitted that the black bag and methamphetamine was his and that he bought a half ounce on Aug. 17.
Based on the large amount of methamphetamine, equipment and cash on hand, police suspected Drobnik of selling meth and assessed the street value of the quantity at $2,100.