What do you get when the son of a world famous opera singer travels from his home country of Sweden to the city of St. Peter and opens a gift shop out of his garage? The answer is a longstanding family-owned business that has thrived for over six decades.
Local Scandinavian import shop Swedish Kontur is celebrating 60 years in business after its founding in 1962 with a series of upcoming giveaways, special edition products, sales and other special events.
Due to the wide selection of products imported from and inspired by the Scandinavian region — including Swedish glassware, Dala horses, clogs, woolen blankets, sweaters and more — the small Swedish gift shop is a regional destination for people interested in all things Scandinavian.
Owner Anders Bjorling has watched Swedish Kontur flourish since he first started the business out of his garage in 1962. The reason for the business’ success is the same reason it took off 60 years ago; Swedish Kontur is one of the few places selling Scandinavian products and brands.
“We’ve had good products; we had very good staff; and we really don’t have any competition,” said Bjorling.
Bjorling originally hails from Sweden and was born to the globally renowned opera singer Jussi Bjorling. The tenor is known worldwide as one of the greatest singers of the 20th century and frequently listed alongside names like Luciano Pavarotti and Placido Domingo. Gusties unfamiliar with the opera world may know him as the namesake of Gustavus Adolphus College’s Jussi Bjorling Recital Hall, the annual Bjorling Music Festival and Bjorling Music Scholarship.
Anders Bjorling first arrived in St. Peter through a student exchange program that placed him at Gustavus. On his first day of classes, Bjorling’s life was changed forever when he met his soon to be wife Janet, a fellow student in his class.
The couple graduated together in 1958 and married that same year. They moved back to Bjorling’s home country of Sweden for about four years. Bjorling said that Janet wanted to return to America and he enjoyed living in the St. Peter community, so the couple ended up back in St. Peter in 1962.
Using the business administration degree he earned from Gustavus, Bjorling was back on campus as the school’s business manager. He advanced to a director of data processing and then controller before he retired in 1999.
But from his time as a student at Gustavus, Bjorling noticed there was something missing in the community. Despite the town’s Swedish roots, it wasn’t easy getting your hands on authentic Scandinavian products.
“When I was here as a student, I didn’t feel like there was a concentration of good, Scandinavian giftware,” said Bjorling. “I knew growing up in Sweden what was available.”
With his entrepreneurial skills and Swedish background, Bjorling proved to be the man for the job. He and Janet set up a gift shop carrying Swedish glassware, clogs, clothing and silverware out of the garage and the basement of their own home. It was then that Swedish Kontur was born.
Managing the business wasn’t easy, said Bjorling, but it wasn’t long before the business became a hit with the community. By 1967, their home couldn’t satisfy the retail space needed for their growing amount of products, so the Bjorlings rented a shop on the 100 block of S. Minnesota Avenue.
Swedish Kontur occupied the downtown building until 1972. When the Faust Drug Store building went up for sale, the Bjorlings purchased the storefront at 310 Minnesota Ave., and Swedish Kontur found its permanent home for the next 50 years.
One of the family’s top priorities has been quality. Every few years, the Bjorlings flew out to Sweden to visit the factories where their imports are made. Bjorling likes to let customers know their getting a high quality gift by wrapping their packages in a signature blue ribbon and white gift wrap, a practice that’s continued since the very first day Swedish Kontur opened out of his home.
“I think people receive those packages and I think they know it’s going to be a good quality and design,” said Bjorling.
Few family businesses have continued as long as Swedish Kontur. Bjorling said the business is the oldest Scandinavian family-owned shop of its kind in the country.
Swedish Kontur remains in the family, as Bjorling has passed down the reins to his daughter Susie Heim. Her first job at Swedish Kontur was working behind the counter while in high school, but over the past two or three years, Bjorling has been transitioning management duties to Heim.
“I’m enjoying it. I’m loving being back in the family business. My sisters have some input also,” said Heim. “It’s been great to work with my dad and share this transition with him. It’s been a real good bonding experience, and he’s been so helpful and supportive.”
The family hopes to keep the tradition going for decades to come.