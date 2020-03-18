The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) today confirmed two positive cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Nicollet County, the county’s first two confirmed cases of the respiratory illness.
These individuals will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. MDH is working with the infected persons identifying and contacting all potentially exposed individuals.
Nicollet County Health and Human Services noted in a Friday release that it will observe HIPAA privacy laws, and because of that, specific details on the cases will be limited.
The local Health and Human Services Department will be responsible for coordinating essential services for those in isolation and quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure. These services include ensuring they have access to food and water, health care, and other necessities.
"The health and safety of all our county residents is and will remain our top priority," Nicollet County staff said in a release Wednesday morning. "Nicollet County Health and Human Services will continue to work closely with our community partners, including cities and townships, schools and colleges, and health care facilities and first responders to ensure a coordinated and thorough response in support of all our residents."
The release continued: "Minnesotans continue to have an important role in limiting the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state. That means staying home when you are sick and avoiding those who may be sick, along with covering your coughs and sneezes appropriately, avoiding touching your face, and, of course, washing your hands frequently."
The two cases in confirmed Wednesday in Nicollet County were among 17 total new cases confirmed in the MDH's daily update. Confirmed cases totaled 77 statewide as of Wednesday morning, including in 16 counties, all in the southern half of the state.
At least one new case was also confirmed in Scott County Wednesday. That county is just north of Le Sueur County and includes the cities of Belle Plaine, Jordan, New Prague, Prior Lake and more.
More information about coronavirus can be found on MDH’s coronavirus website. MDH has also set up a public hotline that will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The hotline number is 651-201-3920.