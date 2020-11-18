Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Nicollet County, city of St. Peter buildings will again be closed to the public beginning Nov. 23 until further notice. Staff will still be working, but to limit possible exposure to the virus, doors will be closed to the public.
If you have business with the city that can't be conducted over the phone or by email, call the appropriate department using the numbers below. Someone will come to the door to assist you:
Finance Department 934-0664; Building Department 034-0662; Community Development Dept. 934-0661; City Administrator's Office 934-0663; Public Works Department 934-0670; Community Center/Library 934-0667; Minnesota River Valley Transit 888-880-4696; Police (non-emergency) 931-1550.
For email contact these offices, visit the eity website at saintpetermn.gov/directory.
Other impacts due to COVID-19 include a temporary reduction in service hours for Minnesota River Valley Transit. Due to a driver shortage, the system will be operating at reduced hours and capacity until at least Nov. 30. Hours will be limited to 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Open gym at the Community Center has also been canceled until further notice.
Information from city of St. Peter weekly Hot Sheet newsletter.