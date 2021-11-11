After serving two tours in Iraq, Cleveland resident and St. Peter High School graduate Samuel Gore was encouraged to visit Le Sueur-Henderson High School this Veterans Day to share his story.
Military service was not in Gore’s plan, but life had a way of leading him onto that path. He grew up in Nicollet and graduated St. Peter High School in 2003, shortly after the invasion of Iraq launched in March 2003. Gore spent the next couple years attending college but concluded he wasn’t ready for school just yet.
“As I was weighing out my options, [the military] seemed to be the best fit for me moving forward,” said Gore. “The big thing looking back on it is it gave me a fork in the road at a preset time period, where you were forced into making a decision. I figured I could do that, and, if I wanted to go back to school, that would be my opportunity to make a clean break and do something else.”
In January 2005, Gore enlisted in the United States Army as a fire support specialist, also commonly known as a forward observer. In the field, Gore was responsible for gathering intelligence on the enemy’s location, calling for indirect fire support on the opposition and searching enemy compounds.
“I would be the guy that was out there calling for indirect fire and artillery and mortar rounds when we needed them,” said Gore.
He was assigned to the 1/32 Cavalry with the 101st Airborne at Fort Campbell, Kentucky before heading overseas to his first tour in the Diyala Province of Iraq, northeast of the capital city of Baghdad.
“I was 21 right before I deployed, so it was a big change,” said Gore. “All your friends are partying and hanging out and writing a term paper and here you are sleeping in the dirt cleaning a machine gun.”
Gore’s service led him into combat missions on his first tour against the Iraqi insurgency. It was an “offensive-minded” operation, said Gore.
He was decorated for his service in battle and awarded a Combat Action Badge for his performance under hostile fire.
Gore also earned an Air Assault Badge for completing the U.S. Army’s air assault training course. The program requires candidates to learn aircraft safety, how to conduct combat operations on an aircraft, how to sling load equipment weighing between 1,000 and 8,000 pounds to a helicopter, and how to rappel from a Blackhawk Helicopter hovering 70-90 feet in the air, all within just 10 days.
Gore returned to Fort Campbell after completing his first tour in September 2006. But there was little time to rest, as he immediately began training for his second deployment. In September 2007, he was back in Iraq, but this time he served in more of a support role. He held down the fort at an Iraqi base to ensure it wasn’t overrun.
At this stage in the war, the Iraqi insurgency escalated into sectarian violence between a Sunni faction led by Al-Qaeda and a Shiite faction led by the Mahdi Army, and America’s focus transitioned into maintaining public stability.
“What we started off doing initially, compared to what we wrapped up doing, was a complete 180,” said Gore. “I’ve done everything from flying in a helicopter and landing outside the door, surrounding the house and going through there and conducting a full search to making sure the mayors are putting in water treatment facilities and seeing that they have the resources they need to be successful moving forward.”
His second and final tour wrapped up in November 2008 and he left the service achieving the rank of sergeant.
Returning home from the Army was more challenging than leaving home, said Gore. He bounced between jobs and worked as an electrician for a few summers, but the skills he learned in the military allowed him to persevere. In 2011, he went back to school and graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato with a bachelor's in finance.
“One of those things I learned was taking those lessons, and it’s not about kicking down a door or running a convoy, it’s about how to persevere or problem solve and those kinds of aspects that really treated me well on the civilian side of things,” said Gore.
Today, he stays busy as an Edward Jones Financial Advisor in Le Sueur, a husband to his wife Stacey and father to their two children — 5-year-old Cooper and 4-year-old Peyton. He is also a member of the Board of Directors for the Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce and is the assistant chief of the Cleveland Fire Department. Gore joined the fire department nearly eight years ago, looking to serve his community with the skills he learned in the military.
On the meaning of Veterans Day, Gore said it was a time to honor those who stood up for their country. To celebrate, he advised that people simply thank a veteran for their service.
“The Vietnam era guys didn’t get a good welcome home," he said, "so make sure you give them that honor."