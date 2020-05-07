It was June 1967. Bruce Frey had graduated from St. Peter High School. His life was ahead of him. He and five of his buddies were having beer and talking.
Join or get drafted?
Hoping to stay together, they decided to join the Navy under the buddy system. He entered the Delayed Entry Program in August and went to boot camp in January.
He went from MEPS in Minneapolis to the Great Lakes Training Center, then to Camp Barry, where during processing the people there found Frey needed glasses. That delayed him two weeks, and he was unable to remain with his pals.
They found Frey had a skill: He could type 60-70 words per minute. After basic, he was sent home on a two-week leave, then he was sent to the 7th Fleet. It was based out of Long Beach, California, technically, but Frey said it never went there. Instead, the crews would rotate while the ships remained off the coast of Vietnam.
Frey was on the USS Arlington AGMR-2, a light aircraft carrier that, in 1965, had been converted into a major communications relay ship. It’s funny how the military works. He got there, and there wasn’t an opening in his military occupation specialty, so he became a gunner’s mate while he waited. He maintained three-inch 50-caliber anti-aircraft guns, two aft and two fore, along with small arms such as M-16s, .45s, M-14s, Medusa .50-cals, riot shotguns, line shotguns and even flares.
He ended up being a gunner’s mate the entire tour.
In action
The Arlington operated at Yankee Station handling 7,000 messages a day and maintaining ground to air commo. Unlike most sailors, the ones on the Arlington could call home because it was one of two ships with satellite commo. The other was the USS Annapolis AGMR-1.
Did the Arlington get attacked out there in the South China Sea’s Gulf of Tonkin? Frey said the ship had some junks come after it. The brass sent smaller ships after them.
In another case, an airplane buzzed them at night. The pilot demanded identification or risk being fired upon.
“If you look at the ship, you would not think there was anything in the fleet that looked like that,” Frey said. What’s more, the ship typically operated in a hidden location and, in this instance, was under orders to maintain radio silence. After firing a flare, they had to break the silence. But it was all a misunderstanding. The pilot was American. Frey said someone’s butt was chewed that night.
The Arlington would take turns with the Annapolis at Yankee Station, staying online usually 30, 40 or 50 days. During the offline days, the ship’s crew would get some R&R, or perform repairs and other upkeep, usually at Subic Bay in the Philippines.
Moon landing
Apollo 8 was a shot around the moon, without a landing. The Arlington headed to Hawaii to add another satellite dish, then she went to the splashdown area to assist with the communication in recovering the astronauts. Then, of course, the Arlington headed back to Yankee Station to relieve the Annapolis.
In May 1969, the Arlington helped the splashdown for Apollo 10, which did everything short of landing on the moon, and in July, Apollo 11, the first moon landing. President Richard Nixon stayed on the Arlington the night before the splashdown. The ship was in the national spotlight, and Frey saw Nixon but didn’t talk to him. “He wore lots of makeup,” Frey said. All the ammo and small arms had to be locked below deck, and the main armorer slept inside with the weapons that night.
The USS Arlington came back to the United States in September 1969. “We got word that we were no longer needed, that we were outdated, and they were decommissioning the ship,” he said.
Frey returned home just before Thanksgiving in November. The Arlington was decommissioned at San Diego in January 1970, mothballed until 1976, when she was sold for scrap to the National Steel & Shipbuilding Company, which towed her to Terminal Island in Los Angeles. The buyer was finished scrapping her in 1987.
“We went from highly sophisticated in 1966 to nothing in 1969,” Frey said. In her time, the Arlington earned seven campaign stars for Vietnam War service.
Frey had another year to serve, and he was moved to the Naval Reserve. (The Naval Reserve became the Navy Reserve in 2005.) He had to travel to Bainbridge, Maryland, once a month, and he separated in the fall of 1970.
St. Peter
He joined the VFW, like his father, then the Legion, too. Eventually, the VFW in St. Peter folded. With American Legion Post 37 in St. Peter, he was deeply involved in the steak fries for 16 years. He got into volunteering at the Legion to raise funds for a new roof.
Frey went to a vocational school and pursued a career in sales and marketing. He tried to adjust swiftly to civilian life, though he sometimes found himself defending his military background during a divisive time in the 70s.
He got married to his wife, Susan, and they had a daughter, Stacy. The same thing happened to him that happened with his Navy MOS. He ended up doing something else. He couldn’t find sales work, but he got a state job as a security councilor at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter. He did that for 30 years. He still teaches security classes for the hospital, often to contractors.
He had known Susan from high school, when he worked with her at the Red Owl grocery store. After the Navy, they connected at Sioux Trail Bowling in St. Peter. Their daughter lives in St. Peter with her husband, Wally. They have two children, a daughter and a son, both young adults.
These days, Frey, 78, is active with the St. Peter Area Vietnam Veterans Last Man Club. It began running the Last Man Club Golf Classic in spring 2016 at Shoreland Country Club. Proceeds benefit the organization’s Veteran Relief Fund, which provides emergency assistance and unmet needs to local veterans, usually when no local, state or federal aid exists. Doling out around $30,000, the fund has helped more than 40 vets.