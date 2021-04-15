A St. Peter man who works at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center has been accused of giving a patient a phone and lingerie and having sex with the patient.
Michael Kenneth Frey, 50, of St. Peter, is charged with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
According to the complaint, the patient told investigators that Frey gave her an LG cell phone and multiple other items, including four or five packages of lingerie. The victim said she received the phone in August or September 2020. The victim further stated that Frey asked her to take pictures and videos of herself wearing the lingerie, and he allegedly said "A mom will do what she can to see her daughter."
The initial reason the victim got the phone, according to the report, was so she could contact her daughter. The victim said she felt pressured into sending Frey pictures and videos in return for use of the phone.
Victim further stated that the defendant had come to her room many times and that Frey had seen her naked more than 10 times and that he had sexual intercourse with her five times.
Investigators reportedly found multiple messages between victim and Frey over Facebook messenger, including pictures of the victim in lingerie.
Frey's case is currently in process in Nicollet County District Court.