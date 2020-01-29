On Thursday, Susan Akland, of St. Peter, officially kicked off her campaign for House District 19A, running as a Republican against incumbent Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter.
Akland is a registered nurse, serving the St Peter area for over 30 years.
“Working as a nurse for over three decades, I understand we need forward thinking solutions, addressing our access to affordable health care,” said Akland. “As a health care provider, I have heard the concerns regarding the high cost of health insurance, skyrocketing deductibles, and unaffordable medications. I am anxious to use my knowledge to address the hundreds of millions of dollars in mismanagement by DHS and the affect high taxes are having on my constituents.”
Akland’s kickoff event, held at the St. Peter Community Center, was attended by more than 60 local residents, including Republicans and Democrats. Akland stressed her commitment to listening to the priorities of her district’s voters and not touting partisan talking points.
Akland’s father was a union organizer and lifelong Democrat. She spoke about how she feels the Democrat party has changed and how it no longer fits with her values and priorities.
Akland said, “I want to serve the people of my community. St. Paul needs to stop focusing on partisanship and start focusing on solutions, honesty and transparency. This is why I am running.”
Akland and her husband, Mark, have been married for 36 years and together raised their son John, who graduated from St. Peter High School. John now practices law in Tulsa, Oklahoma and is married to Stacy; they have two children.
As a Minnesota representative, Akland says she is committed to working hard to ensure we change the economic direction of our state so our children, businesses, hardworking citizens, and retirees will happily remain in this state we love.