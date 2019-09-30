One man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 22, just south of St. Peter in Le Sueur County Monday.
Dennis William Pasbrig, 70, of St. Peter, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato with apparent non-life threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. James Joseph Rombough, 63, of St. Peter, was also involved but was reportedly uninjured.
According to the report, a semi, driven by Rombough, was pulling out of a driveway onto Hwy. 22. A Chevrolet Blazer, driven by Pasbrig, was southound on Hwy. 22 and collided with the Mack.
Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office joined State Patrol on the scene.