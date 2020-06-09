According to a complaint filed in Nicollet County District Court, DNA from a sexual assault forensic exam supported an allegation of rape against a Mankato man.
Joseph Arthur Willson, 29, of Mankato, is charged with felonies of first-, second-, third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. According to the complaint, he is accused of raping a victim at the residence of one of the victim's family members in St. Peter.
Investigators reported that the victim walked into the St. Peter Police Department on July 24, 2019 and informed an officer that she had been raped in the early hours of that same day. The victim said she was hanging out and drinking alcohol with her family member when Willson reportedly sent her a Snapchat message. The victim knew Willson, as they had grown up together, according to the complaint.
The victim reportedly said she informed Willson he could come over to the apartment, and he arrived after midnight. After being "uncomfortable" with Willson allegedly rubbing her back, the victim went to sleep in the same room as her family member on the floor.
Hours later, Willson allegedly laid next to the victim and attempted to undo her bra. The victim said she pretended to fall asleep, but when Willson persisted, she reportedly slapped him and yelled for him to stop. She said that, at one point, she told him "no, stop."
Victim said that she remembered eventually passing out, according to the complaint, and when she woke up, Willson was allegedly having "full on intercourse" with her. The victim said Willson intermittently raped her over a period of two hours.
After speaking with investigators, the victim agreed to a sexual assault forensic examination, and DNA was collected.
Willson reportedly told investigators that the group was playing drinking games that night and he and the victim were both intoxicated. He reportedly admitted to touching victim's back at one point, but he said he never entered the bedroom where the victim slept, and he stated he would be "shocked" if any of his DNA was found on the victim, according to the complaint.
Willson initially agreed to a future DNA test, but later refused according to the complaint. Officers applied for a search warrant and retrieved the DNA. On Dec. 10, 2019, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sent back the results of the testing from the victim's sexual assault forensic examination, and Willson's DNA was reportedly found on tested swabs.
Willson's initial appearance in Nicollet County District Court is scheduled for June 23.