There are few subjects as morbid as pre-planning one’s own funeral. But while many people would prefer not to think about their own mortality, making funeral arrangements ahead of time can relieve the burden on their loved ones after their death.
St. Peter Funeral Home is making that difficult process lighter with a pizza and pre-planning event on Feb. 21. The 90-minute seminar starting at 6 p.m. aims to tackle questions on funerals and cremation that people are too afraid to ask.
“We’ve found over the years it’s better to talk about those end of life issues in an environment that’s kind of informal,” said St. Peter Funeral Home prearrangement consultant Ben Pawlitschek. “We try to throw some humor in and we try to make it really interactive, kind of a conversation with the attendees.”
According to a 2021 survey by the National Funeral Directors Association, just 36% of Americans have discussed or written up funeral plans for their loved ones. Though a majority of Americans surveyed feel it’s important to make pre-arrangements, many respondents state that it isn’t a priority.
But there are benefits to making arrangements sooner rather than later. End of life planning is often more stressful for people who wait until they’re closer to death, said Pawlitschek.
“For some people there’s an age where ‘I’m too close in my own mind to actually needing a funeral home, so I don’t know if I want to talk about this now,” said Pawlitschek.’ “There’s nothing scary about this; we try to take the fear out of this. Just because we talk about this doesn’t mean it’s going to happen tomorrow. We take care of this and make it as easy as possible for people and our kids that are left behind.”
Pawlitschek is one of the lead speakers during the pre-planning and pizza event, which kicks off with a short presentation titled “10 Things you Probably Didn’t Know About Cremation and Funerals.” The program serves to demystify the funeral and cremation process while clearing up common misconceptions.
“Death has a lot of mystery around it and even the funeral home, what we do and what we don’t do. There’s certain laws that we have to follow in caring for a person that passed away. There’s a three-day window we have to work within and there are things families can and can’t do with cremation and scattering,” said Pawlitschek. “We try to touch on all these things in an environment where it’s safe to ask.”
One of the common myths Pawlitschek encounters is the idea that the family can’t see the body before it’s cremated. In truth, the St. Peter funeral home always offers families the chance to view the body one last time before cremation for a final goodbye.
“We really encourage that. It doesn’t cost anything, it’s just a last goodbye,” said Pawlitschek. “For some people, it’s very healing. It’s a goodbye, it’s time to let go a little bit. We never force anybody in that room, but it’s wise to make it available.”
The seminar also delves into questions people should consider before asking a relative to scatter their ashes. While the state of Minnesota doesn’t restrict people from scattering ashes on public land, legal requirements can vary by municipality and county and people should request permission from the landowner before scattering on private property.
“The state of Minnesota doesn’t get real involved, but at the same time you have to think about where you are scattering those ashes, if you have permission on that land to do so,” said Pawlitschek. “We’re really trying to put ourselves in our kids shoes … We don’t want to put our kids in a bad spot by carrying this out.”