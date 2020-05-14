For the veterans at St. Peter American Legion, the decision to cancel the 2020 Memorial Day ceremony was not taken lightly; it’s personal, after all.
While the few dozen community members that attend the ceremony each years pales in comparison to some community events that draw thousands, that annual ceremony has great significance to many. It’s the day each year that veterans, who are no longer here to share their stories, get to have others share them. It’s the day that veterans ask all people to remember that many have died in defense and/or dedication to this country.
“It’s important just to remember,” said St. Peter Legion Vice Commander Dave Street. “The saying is ‘Some gave all,’ and it’s important to remember them. They don’t always get the recognition. Some people say they have that one day a year, but in my opinion, they deserve even more than that.”
While everyone is certainly still able to mark the occasion at home or at the memorials of loved ones, the in-person ceremony is meaningful, according to Street.
“I think it’s one of those things where it brings the community together,” said Street. “They can swap stories about spouses and family members that have paid the ultimate price. I guess you can say it’s unfortunate it only happens once per year, but by the same token, you meet new people and make friends. I’ve met many people at these kinds of ceremonies and still keep in touch with them today.”
Ultimately, the decision to cancel the 2020 ceremony was made in the interest of safety, as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to spread and threatens the lives of many.
“It’s just that, with the virus going around, a lot of the attendees, at least half I’d guess, would be people the Center for Disease Control said are susceptible to this virus,” Street said. “Even with social distancing, it’s a risk we’d rather not take. It was an extremely hard decision, because I know the community looks forward to it so much.”
On a personal level, Street also feels disappointed.
“I’m kind of bummed about it,” he said. “It’s something I look forward to as a duty of vice commander. There are a few things I’m in charge of, and that is one of them. It’s one of those things you look forward to, as you get an overwhelming feeling of gratitude to see your community come together.”
Last year, the ceremony in St. Peter had low attendance as rains poured down. The Legion even thought about canceling, but ultimately the inclement weather was not enough to deter organizers; this year, though, the threat is more dangerous, more pressing.
“It’s definitely new territory,” Street said.
In the absence of a ceremony, members of the Legion and other volunteers will still visit veteran grave sites to pay respects and plant flags in their honor. And in the May 21 edition of the St. Peter Herald, a Legion-promoted letter from retired Lieutenant General Richard C. Nash will run, commemorating the holiday and the deceased veterans it honors.
And for everyone in the community, Street had some Memorial Day advice.
“Just basically take time to remember these men and women gave their lives, so we can maintain our republic, democracy, whatever you want to say,” Street said. “If you see a veteran out in public or anything like that, even if it’s just your own thought, remember why they have that title. Maybe even buy them a cup of coffee. Many veterans, especially those in nursing homes and such, they feel forgotten.”