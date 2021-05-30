A woman is accused of forging a check given to a Nicollet County deputy.
Paige Eileen Ward, 27, of Hammond, Wisconsin, was charged with two counts of felony check forgery for false endorsement and offer/possess with intent to defraud.
According to a criminal complaint, Ward met with an officer with the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 19 to retrieve her towed vehicle. Ward allegedly handed the officer a check for $258. On Jan. 26, the First National Bank in St. Peter reportedly told the Sheriff’s Office that the check was from a closed account.
Police reached out to the owners of the account living in Somerset, Wisconsin and obtained a document with one of the account owners’ signatures. Law enforcement said the signatures did not match.