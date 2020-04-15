Not everyone is on board with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's extension of the state’s stay at home order to May 4, an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Walz initially issued the order March 25, two weeks after he declared a Peacetime State of Emergency, giving him significant additional powers.
While Republicans, who hold a narrow majority in the state Senate, have lamented their lack of input in Walz's decision-making process, those complaints have continued to get louder in recent days. Two southern Minnesota Republicans, Jeremy Munson and Steve Drazkowski, have even called for elimination of the governor's executive authority.
Last week, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, opposed to the extension of the order. On Twitter, Gazelka said that “we have to get on with our lives,” and said he believes the state is ready to handle any surge in hospitalizations.
Walz pushed back on that, saying that his decision is backed by the Minnesota Hospital Association, Mayo Clinic and leading medical experts. Walz said that by pushing the curve back, the state would “buy time” to increase its care capacity and improve testing methods.
Republicans have argued that according to projections from the Minnesota Department of Health and University of Minnesota, mortality projections and ICU demand would not increase if the state scraps the stay at home order in favor of social distancing and physical distancing for the most vulnerable.
House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, introduced a bill to that effect Tuesday during the state’s special legislative session. Daudt’s bill would have also terminated the governor’s Peacetime Emergency Declaration, while leaving other Emergency Orders in place. The bill was defeated along a party line vote.
Members of the New Republican Caucus supported that idea in a Monday release,
Munson, Republican-Lake Crystal, who represents much of Waseca County, said it's time that the Legislature decides how Minnesota should respond to the coronavirus.
"This Legislature has already appropriated $519,120,000 to hospitals, medical professionals, and others to combat this disease. Now the legislature must make decisions on what sectors of the economy should be responsibly reopened. Elected officials have had enough time to examine the data and statistics surrounding COVID-19. We must use what we have learned in the preceding weeks to move forward responsibly. The time has come for the people’s house to reflect the voice of the people.”
Rep. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, who represents the southern portion of Goodhue County, including Kenyon and Wanamingo, introduced an even stricter measure than Daudt, one that would have rolled back most of the governor’s executive orders, but it failed to even secure a recorded vote.
Also member of the staunchly conservative four-member New Republican Caucus, Drazkowski argued that the governor’s executive orders pose a threat to the state’s economy, to checks and balances of state government and to freedom.
“In our efforts to save lives, we are killing livelihoods,” he declared.
With an imminent end to the Stay at Home order looking unlikely, Republicans have lobbied Walz to exempt additional businesses. Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, released a statement on Tuesday in which he described the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development's addition of businesses to the critical services list as a good, but inadequate, step.
“We aren’t saying flip the switch on and go back to normal tomorrow,” Jasinski said. “All we are saying is if a business has a responsible plan to operate while protecting the health of their staff and customers, let’s let them. Every day we wait puts more businesses and more workers at risk.”
While 78% of Minnesota businesses were considered “essential,” and exempted from the governor’s initial Stay at Home order, the economic impact of the orders have been calamitous for small businesses and employees alike.
Since March 16, when the governor ordered all bars, restaurants and other public places closed, more than 450,000 Minnesotans have filed for unemployment. That represents 14% of the state’s total workforce.
Walz’s latest Stay at Home order was notably more lenient than its predecessor in several respects. Most notably, it classified workers supporting “minimum basic operations” in all businesses as essential, even if the business itself is not essential.
Still, the governor has taken a cautious approach to reopening the economy, fearful of the kind of rapid outbreak like the one that recently occurred at a Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D. Smithfield closed that plant earlier this week, but not before more than 200 employees tested positive for coronavirus. That closure could affect the price of hogs significantly, as it processes roughly 5% of the nation’s pork supply.
The governor’s approach has won him support from the state’s Executive Council. Chaired by the governor, the Executive Council is composed of Minnesota’s statewide elected officials - governor, lt. governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor.
That Walz would enjoy support from the Council is hardly surprising, since the five members of the council are all currently DFLers. State Auditor Julie Blaha was quick to release a statement on the governor’s Executive order, declaring that “every key indicator points in the same direction: keep going.”
“Our most current data and updated models show Minnesota is on the right path, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” she said in a statement. “Model projections are trending in the right direction, but the curve is not yet bending enough to stop social distancing efforts.”
So far, there seems to be strong evidence that the state’s approach has succeeded. That's even though 1,809 confirmed cases and 87 deaths have been confirmed as of Wednesday, and limited testing capacity has obscured that as many as 130,000 Minnesotans may be infected with the virus, according to State Health Economist Stefan Gildemeister.
According to the state’s new models, Minnesota has managed to push the coronavirus peak from late spring into July. The state has also succeeded in keeping its confirmed case count well below other states of comparable size like Wisconsin and Missouri.