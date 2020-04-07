As the coronavirus pandemic forces the cancellation of small and large events, local Republican and DFL leaders have been forced to make major changes to meeting routines and conventions.
A Minnesota tradition, local organizing district and county conventions are traditionally the second step in the process in which grassroots party members can choose their party’s candidates and leadership, as well as influence the party platform.
This year, recommendations from public health authorities that public gatherings be limited to no more than 10 have forced conventions developed over the decades abruptly into the digital age. Republicans have been holding all of their conventions online through a video streaming service. Participants are able to access the convention through a link, but it effectively functions as a phone call, with no visual component.
In Le Sueur County, Republicans held their convention on April 7. Nicollet County Republicans will hold theirs on April 11. The DFL has gone even further, effectively canceling local conventions altogether. Instead, between April 25 and May 4, delegates will vote for party officers, candidates, delegates and resolutions by mail or electronic ballot or over the phone.
Following those local conventions, congressional district conventions will be held in May. Republicans announced they will hold conventions for all of Minnesota’s congressional districts online on May 3, while DFL conventions will take place on May 16 and 17.
The statewide Republican Convention will take place May 16-17, while the DFL Convention is May 30-31. In the only statewide race on the ballot, Sen. Tina Smith is running for re-election, while Republicans have coalesced around former Rep. Jason Lewis to take her on.
From the congressional district and statewide conventions, a handful of delegates will be selected to attend the Republican National Convention in Charlotte and the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, both of which are currently scheduled for August.
Per the results of Minnesota’s statewide primary, all Republican delegates will be pledged to vote for President Trump. On the Democratic side, a majority are allocated to supporters of Vice President Joe Biden, with a minority for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Learning to adapt
The move to online conventions has forced both Republican and DFL candidates to adapt to the new world of online campaigning. It’s particularly a challenge for candidates who face a contested race for their party’s nomination, like Northfield DFLer Davin Sokup. He's running, along with Suzie Nakasian and Jon Olson, for the Democratic nomination for the District 20 seat in the Minnesota Senate; District 20 is currently seated by Sen. Rich Draheim and includes most of Le Sueur County, plus part of Rice and Scott counties.
Sokup said that his campaign has switched its energies to contacting delegates over the phone and online. He said that within the next several weeks, he plans to hold an online town hall event.
A first time political candidate like Sokup, Lonsdale Republican Joe Moravchik has also been forced to adapt his fledgling campaign to the digital modicum. Moravchik is running for the Republican nomination in District 20B, which includes part of Le Sueur County. He note that he held a teleconference event Tuesday evening with delegates from his district.
Despite the challenges of adapting on the fly, Rice County DFL Chair Shawn Growth expressed optimism that the new system might actually increase participation in the endorsement process and lead to important innovations.
“I think there will be a permanent change of some sort,” he said. “I don’t think we’ll ever go back to what we were doing before.”
Candidates
Delegates to local conventions are chosen at party caucuses, which were held back in February. This year’s party caucuses received less attention, due to the lack of a presidential nominating straw poll, but were still attended by hundreds of local Republicans and DFLers across the region.
Still, with numerous delegates chosen from each precinct, virtually any Republican or DFLer was able to become a delegate, if they wanted, to the local organizing unit and county convention.
At those conventions, both parties embark on the more selective process of choosing delegates to represent them at congressional district and statewide conventions. Resolutions initially passed at caucuses can also be advanced for potential inclusion in the state party platform.
The most prominent part of the convention process is the selection of local candidates. At local organizing unit conventions, Republicans and DFLers will throw their weight behind candidates for the state legislature.
Most nominating contests for state legislative seats are uncontested, but not all. In Senate District 20, three DFLers (Nakasian, Jon and Sokup) are seeking the nomination to run against Sen. Draheim, R-Madison Lake. And in District 20A, which includes most of Le Sueur County, Erina Prom
On the Republican side, Gare and Moravchik are seeking their party’s nomination in District 20B to run against Rep. Lippert. And in District 20A, Marko Popovich, Brian Pfarr and Alan Mackethun are looking to replace retiring Rep. Bob Vogel, R-Elko-New Market; Le Sueur-Henderson School Board Vice Chair Erina Prom is the sole Democratic candidate in that race.
In District 19, which covers Nicollet County, the senate race has just one candidate from each party, Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, and Republican challenger Elizabeth Bangert. It's the same story in District 19A, where Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter is set to go against Republican challenger Susan Aklan, also of St. Peter.
Remaining process
Delegates who advance to the congressional district conventions will choose which of their party’s candidate to endorse for Congress.
Le Sueur and Nicollet counties are located in the 1st Congressional District, which is represented by Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Blue Earth. Stretching across southern Minnesota from the Mississippi River to the South Dakota border, its largest population centers are Rochester and Mankato.
The 1st District is expected to feature a repeat of the closely contested 2018 race between incumbent Hagedorn and DFLer Dan Feehan. Feehan is seeking a rematch after losing to Hagedorn by just 1,300 votes in 2018.
Candidates for the state Legislature and Congress have the option of not abiding by their party’s endorsement, or even not seeking it, and running in the August primary. However, most local candidates have said they plan to abide by the party’s endorsement.
In addition to the two major parties, it’s possible that local voters could have the option of voting for a third party candidate, particularly one from the Legal Weed Now or Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party.
While no candidates from either of those parties have announced their intention to run, both pro-marijuana legalization parties were awarded major party status after reaching 5% of the vote in a 2018 statewide election. Candidates could thus get on the ballot for either party simply by paying a filing fee.