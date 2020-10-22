Being a farmer is hard work, and living through a pandemic doesn’t make the job any easier.
The Farm Business Management program, available at South Central College, could benefit farmers as they navigate tough decisions, and thanks to Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding fro the federal government, enrollment could become more affordable. As part of Gov. Tim Walz’ $7.7 million plan to support farmers, agriculture producers and meat producers negatively impacted by the pandemic, the program will receive $250,000 in scholarships.
South Central College, with locations in North Mankato and Faribault, is one of eight colleges throughout the state to participate in the program, employing 16 FBM instructors who served 612 farmers last year. These instructors work one-on-one with farmers and producers to help them set goals, identify resources and improve operational skills.
Brad Schloesser, SCC’s dean of agriculture and director of the Minnesota State Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence, met with officials from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and the Northern Agricultural Center of Excellence this week to establish plans. He expects to start taking applications for the scholarships in November.
Scholarships of $1,400 will be available on a first come, first served basis, which allows students to enroll in the FBM program at 75% of the full cost of tuition. He anticipates roughly 175 farmers across the state will benefit from the scholarship.
“My hunch is there’s probably more demand out there than what we’ve got resources for,” Schoesser said. “If exceeding the number of applications, we’ll surely share that with those who make decisions and advocate on behalf of those who are producing.”
Shloesser noted a wide range of challenges farmers and producers may have encountered, and continue to encounter, during the pandemic. Some have dealt with broadband issues, and others developed health concerns, namely in terms of mental health.
Even before the pandemic, Schloesser noted circumstances like weather and farming market weighed heavily on the minds of farmers, contributing to mental health concerns. In partnership with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, FBM provides a contracted mental health service to farmers.
“No other state in the whole country has those types of support efforts like we have here in Minnesota,” Schloesser said.
On a typical day, FBM instructors visit the farms of their clients and tailor their work to whatever the farmer or producer needs, whether it’s help with starting an operation or using technology to obtain mental health counseling. During the pandemic, FBM instructors have conducted online video calls. Farmers and producers enrolled in the FBM program might seek information on farming practices or cash flow needs, or they might want to know more about producing new grains or raising different livestock. They might seek advice on barn construction, land drainage or manure application.
Faculty members may have their own areas of expertise. Some are more passionate or experienced in livestock, others in crop production and others in transitioning farms from one generation to the next. Schloesser said some FBM students are interested in transitioning into organic farming, and some might produce non-traditional products, like cabbage, to use for sauerkraut.
“All individuals are well-prepared to assist farmers,” Schloesser said of the FBM faculty. “This program will provide farmers some relief and may stimulate awareness.”