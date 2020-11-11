North Elementary students (grades 2-4) recently had the opportunity to get a first-hand look at how an election is run, even getting the chance to participate by casting a ballot in a mock election of some of the more popular federal, state and local races.
Voting booths were set up in various locations around the building giving students the chance to cast the ballot, but not before they learned more about the election process through YMCA of the North’s “Kids Voting” program. Through this program teachers presented a host of nonpartisan lessons, resources, educational tools and hands-on activities for K-12 students that support state benchmarks and encourage the development of civic knowledge, skills, attitudes and behaviors.
“For social studies we thought it would be a great idea to do an election unit with our upcoming presidential election right around the corner,” North fourth grade teacher, Jennie Friedrich, said. “We had three major learning objectives in the unit: 1) Students can describe how candidates take action to inform voters on a specific issue 2) Students can explain what an election is and participate in an election. 3) Students can explain the importance of voting.”
“We did a unit on the election process that was led by my student teacher Ms. Annie Fox from Gustavus,” North second-grade teacher Jodi Nixon said. “We learned the different rules that there are if you want to run for President. We talked about the different jobs that the President has. We had the students fill out a voter registration card and we had them write about what they would do if they were the President.”
In Friedrich’s class, the unit was taught by her student teacher, Gustavus student Liz Kvebak. She taught the students about election objectives by participating in a mock election in which every student got the opportunity to run for class president.
“Students worked together to compile a list of issues that are relevant to North Elementary and their lives,” she said. “A few examples they came up with included: 10 more minutes of recess, pet visit day, more playground equipment for recess, school garden and many more. The students then took these issues and had to either create a poster, mailout, speech, recording, or commercial to inform their voters aka their classmates.”
Statewide, out of 52,535 students voting from 312 schools (elementary, middle and secondary), 53% chose Joe Biden in the presidential race and 35% chose Donald Trump, while the remaining voted for other candidates. To see the results for how the North students voted as well as how students across the state voted, go to studentsvoting.civicengine.com/results.