The St. Peter High School speech team is off and running in the 2020 season.

St. Peter High School’s speech team continued a busy stretch of the 2020 season with varsity meets at Mankato West (Feb. 15) and Mankato Loyola (Feb. 8) recently.

The Saints won the team title at West’s Scarlet Invitational out of 12 teams and during the previous weekend placed second out of 17 teams.

Breeley Ruble (Drama), Josh Ellerbeck (Humorous), and Sky Gassman (Poetry) took home first-place honors in their respective categories at the West meet while Ellerbeck (Humorous), David Marlow (Creative Expression), and Liliana Hughes (Storytelling) earned individual titles at Loyola. Runner-up finishers at West included Marlow (Creative Expression), Megan Beran (Extemporaneous Reading), and Obet Alcantara Alvarez (Humorous), while Beran (Extemporaneous Reading) and Rahma Jamac (Original Oratory) placed second at Loyola.

Scarlet Invitational

Team results (top 5 of 12) - 1. St. Peter 162; 2. Fairmont 144; 3. Mankato Loyola 62; 4. Mankato West 58; 5. Mankato East 44.

Saints individuals

Creative Expression - 2. David Marlow; 6. Tara Harbo

Drama - 1. Breeley Ruble

Duo - 5. David Marlow & Uwumborge Baji

Extemporaneous Reading - 2. Megan Beran; 3. Madelyn Tollefson; 4. Paige Meyer

Extemporaneous Speaking - 4. Elliot Schrumpf

Great Speeches - 3. Hannah Wohlers; 4. Lillie Sund; 5. Miranda Seham

Humorous - 1. Josh Ellerbeck; 2. Obet Alcantara Alvarez; 6. Maddie Doose

Original Oratory - 1. Eva Kracht; 4. Vanessa Krueger

Poetry - 1. Sky Gassman; 3. Aubry Landsom; 3. Rahima Jamac

Prose - 2. Anders Taylor; 4. Piper Ruble

Crusade Classic

Team results (top 5 of 17) - 1. Fairmont 154; 2. St. Peter 120; 3. Mankato Loyola 48; 4. Mankato East 44; 5. Mankato West 38.

Saints individuals

Creative Expression - 1. David Marlow

Extemporaneous Reading - 2. Megan Beran; 3. Paige Meyer; 6. Madelyn Tollefson

Great Speeches - 4. Lillie Sund; 5. Hannah Wohlers; 6. Miranda Seham

Humorous - 1. Josh Ellerbeck; 4. Obet Alcantara Alvarez

Original Oratory - 2. Rahma Jamac; 3. Eva Kracht; 5. Vanessa Krueger

Poetry - 3. Rahima Jamac; 4. Sky Gassman

Prose - 4. Anders Taylor; 5. Shelby Beaudoin

Storytelling - 1. Liliana Hughes

