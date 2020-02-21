St. Peter High School’s speech team continued a busy stretch of the 2020 season with varsity meets at Mankato West (Feb. 15) and Mankato Loyola (Feb. 8) recently.
The Saints won the team title at West’s Scarlet Invitational out of 12 teams and during the previous weekend placed second out of 17 teams.
Breeley Ruble (Drama), Josh Ellerbeck (Humorous), and Sky Gassman (Poetry) took home first-place honors in their respective categories at the West meet while Ellerbeck (Humorous), David Marlow (Creative Expression), and Liliana Hughes (Storytelling) earned individual titles at Loyola. Runner-up finishers at West included Marlow (Creative Expression), Megan Beran (Extemporaneous Reading), and Obet Alcantara Alvarez (Humorous), while Beran (Extemporaneous Reading) and Rahma Jamac (Original Oratory) placed second at Loyola.
Scarlet Invitational
Team results (top 5 of 12) - 1. St. Peter 162; 2. Fairmont 144; 3. Mankato Loyola 62; 4. Mankato West 58; 5. Mankato East 44.
Saints individuals
Creative Expression - 2. David Marlow; 6. Tara Harbo
Drama - 1. Breeley Ruble
Duo - 5. David Marlow & Uwumborge Baji
Extemporaneous Reading - 2. Megan Beran; 3. Madelyn Tollefson; 4. Paige Meyer
Extemporaneous Speaking - 4. Elliot Schrumpf
Great Speeches - 3. Hannah Wohlers; 4. Lillie Sund; 5. Miranda Seham
Humorous - 1. Josh Ellerbeck; 2. Obet Alcantara Alvarez; 6. Maddie Doose
Original Oratory - 1. Eva Kracht; 4. Vanessa Krueger
Poetry - 1. Sky Gassman; 3. Aubry Landsom; 3. Rahima Jamac
Prose - 2. Anders Taylor; 4. Piper Ruble
Crusade Classic
Team results (top 5 of 17) - 1. Fairmont 154; 2. St. Peter 120; 3. Mankato Loyola 48; 4. Mankato East 44; 5. Mankato West 38.
Saints individuals
Creative Expression - 1. David Marlow
Extemporaneous Reading - 2. Megan Beran; 3. Paige Meyer; 6. Madelyn Tollefson
Great Speeches - 4. Lillie Sund; 5. Hannah Wohlers; 6. Miranda Seham
Humorous - 1. Josh Ellerbeck; 4. Obet Alcantara Alvarez
Original Oratory - 2. Rahma Jamac; 3. Eva Kracht; 5. Vanessa Krueger
Poetry - 3. Rahima Jamac; 4. Sky Gassman
Prose - 4. Anders Taylor; 5. Shelby Beaudoin
Storytelling - 1. Liliana Hughes