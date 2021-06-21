The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse Ranch Rodeo returned bigger than ever. After a pandemic-induced hiatus last year, families from across the region rallied at the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds in support of the long-standing tradition.
“It's more than what we expected,” said Le Sueur County Sheriff and organizer Brett Mason. “We're almost out of food already. We didn’t anticipate this big of a turnout. Everybody wants to get back out and get things back to normal, and that’s what we need to do in Le Sueur County.”
The Friday night rodeo June 19 was a draw, not only for families, but riders as well. The sand-coated area welcomed 140 riders in 28 teams of five, the largest number of competitors in the event’s history. Riders galloped in from Le Sueur and surrounding counties to test their skill in a number of cattle-herding events.
Teams were scored by a series of judges based on how fast they could complete each challenge. Some events required riders to herd cattle into their pens before time ran out. Riders were also tested on how well they could use their lasso. Competitors chased down fleeing cattle on horseback hoping their aim and strength was enough to pull the heifer to the ground.
The Ranch Rodeo sees plenty of familiar faces each year. Benjamin Freitag, of Isanti, grew up riding horses in rodeos and this year his wife Tara Freitag joined him for her second rodeo.
“I’ve been riding horses since I was 12, so I’m not new to them, but this is new for me, and this horse isn’t used to cattle herding,” said Tara. “It’s intimidating — a lot of people have been doing this for years and are really competitive at it, we’re just doing it for fun.”
To prepare for the event, the couple would practice herding cattle with their pair of American quarter horses at home.
“You just work cows when you can and get them in there,” said Ben.
“Most horses are a little spookish if they haven’t been around a cow before, so they don’t appreciate just being thrown in there,” added Tara. “It’s nice to practice at home for the roping events and stuff. There’s usually one or two people on the team who know how to rope.”
The Ranch Rodeo was just one night of the Mounted Posse’s horse-riding weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, the Mounted Posse held their traditional trail ride - taking visitors on a covered wagon tour from the fair grounds to the west pike and back again.
On Saturday evening, the Mounted Posse brought the community together for their special chicken dinner and mounted posse dance with a live band.
Proceeds from the Ranch Rodeo and trail rides will go toward various youth programs such as the Mounted Posse’s take a kid fishing event and Shop with a Cop.
“The highlight of the day is seeing all of these families in the community,” said Mason. “Not just in Le Center, but with Nicollet County and Scott County and Waseca County and Rice County as well. It’s something that we advertised, and as you can see, we had a good turnout. I’m very thankful for the Posse members. As you can see it takes a lot to put an event on like this. We couldn’t have this without the volunteers.”