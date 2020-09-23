The start of the new school year has come with its own set of unique challenges for educators. Between online learning, reduced class sizes and a mask mandate, schooling looks a lot different than in previous years. But after a semester of distance learning last spring, teachers are happy to be seeing their students in class again.
“It went very well; the day went very fast,” TCU Lonsdale second-grade teacher Abby Brockway said after the first day of school. “It was nice to have the excitement of the students and the staff in the building, and even though you couldn’t see their smiles, you could just hear the excitement in their voices.”
Local school districts including TCU, Le Sueur-Henderson, St. Peter and Cleveland have all debuted hybrid models this year to accommodate COVID-19 which come with a whole host of changes. One of the most significant is reduced class sizes. Guidelines for the hybrid model mandate that classrooms be at 50% capacity, so local districts have split students into two different groups. Each group alternates days and attends school in-person twice a week. One day a week is reserved for all distance learning.
TCU Lonsdale fourth-grade teacher Megan Warner leads a class of 11 students in-person on “Group A” days and a class of eight on “Group B” days, but the whole class comes together through Google Meets projected on a TV screen. Students at home will log on from school-distributed Chromebooks in the afternoon during read aloud time. Unlike last year, during distance learning, Warner can teach lessons in person and allow students time to apply their skills at home.
“I think with the smaller class sizes we were able to really instruct on the first day,” Warner said. “With the classes split in half to a smaller group, everyone had a chance to talk.”
Brockway agreed that spending one on one time with students is an advantage to the smaller class sizes. On the first day of school especially, this allowed for more time to establish routines, answer questions, and get to know one another.
Consistency
Creating that level of consistency was a big focus of Le Sueur-Henderson Middle School/High School Social Studies Teacher Rick Bruns. Since students have been out of the classroom for much longer than usual, Bruns said that it has been harder for his pupils to adjust back to learning in school again. It has also been challenging to get students to consistently be on Zoom when they aren’t in the classroom.
“I asked them yesterday how they were feeling and the overwhelming response was they are getting a lot of work,” said Bruns. “Admittedly, coming off of spring there really wasn’t quite a demand on students and they feel a little bit overwhelmed right now. But it’s amazing to have these kids back, to be in the building with them; they get to be with their friends and things like that. I think part of it is getting back into that routine again.”
Hybrid learning has also introduced more reliance on technology in the classroom than Bruns and students are used to. During class, half the students will be at their desks while the other half will be following along on Zoom. A few students over Zoom will occasionally be dropped from the call due to a poor internet connection, so Bruns has to spend some time catching students up to speed and finding out what they may have missed.
Though keeping students up to speed through technology has been a trial by fire, Bruns and many other teachers are coming out of the experience with a greater understanding of digital tools for education.
Robert Deering, a science teacher at St. Peter High School is accommodating a divided classroom with divided lessons. When students are learning from home, Deering gives students self-guided work they can perform independently, such as reading an article or watching a video. When they’re in class, he uses the space for hands-on science experiments. Due to the pandemic, science equipment is divided out so that everyone can use their own set and the equipment is sanitized afterward.
The St. Peter science teacher came into the new year with some experience under his belt, having not only learned from distance learning in the spring, but also participating in a team of teachers that studied the hybrid learning model. Deering’s main takeaway was that hybrid learning should accommodate a self-led lesson plan.
“Part of the hybrid instruction focuses on wanting to educate students to be independent,” said Deering. “They’re allowed to have a choice when they complete assignments and how they show content mastery and how they show understanding. We looked at a lot of different models like creating a playlist that the student can choose from that the teacher has decided is appropriate for them to do.”
Reltaionships
One of the major challenges Deering is trying to address in his class is building relationships with students. Deering said he wants to create a greater sense of normalcy in the classroom, but it’s been harder with hybrid learning and the potential for the learning model to shift to distance learning if COVID numbers were to go up.
“There’s always that potential to move to distance learning as the pandemic continues, so I try to have one day with my kids to build that relationship.”
At the elementary level, being in the classroom can come with its own set of challenges. In second grade, Brockway often reminds her students to respect one another’s “bubbles” regardless of the pandemic. This year, that conversation isn’t just about personal space but keeping others healthy. With that comes reminders to keep masks on and wash hands.
Students’ understanding of the pandemic varies according to their age level. As a second-grade teacher, Brockway said she focuses on the virus in general and talks to her students about staying healthy and taking care of their bodies. She plans to read students a book called “When Virona the Corona Came to Town” to help them understand what happened in March, why schools needed to close, and why things are so different now. Brockway believes parents have the option to talk more in depth about the virus outside of school with their children.
In Warner’s fourth-grade classroom, she chose to talk about healthy choices and the importance of hand washing. Since school began the day before the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack, she talked about how that moment in history stands out to those who lived through it just like students will remember living through the coronavirus pandemic, even when they grow up.
“No one seemed fearful at all, just doing their part,” Warner said.
Though the year has many challenges ahead, teachers were confident that their schools were well-prepared.
After children were dismissed Thursday for the first time, Warner said, “I’m excited; I’m ready for tomorrow.”