The St. Peter City Council confirmed with a vote Monday a city referendum on the November ballot, asking residents if they want a sales tax to help pay for a new fire station to be built in town.
The biggest update stems from new projections on how much the sales tax will raise annually. The new projections indicate the sales tax will raise enough to cover the cost of the fire station entirely and likely do it in less than the 40-year payment period set out. If that was the case, none of the cost for the new station would go on property taxes.
In July, the city of St. Peter finally got permission to ask for permission.
In the closing days of the 2021 extended session, the Minnesota Legislature approved an omnibus tax bill. That bill included a provision allowing the city of St. Peter to hold a referendum, asking residents if they’d like to use a sales tax to pay for a large portion (now projected to be all) of the cost to build a new fire station in town.
The referendum is legally required before the city can institute a sales tax.
The council and city staff have already determined that a new fire station is needed in the community. The old building was first constructed in 1929, and the Fire Department feels that it no longer meets the standards for most efficient public safety response.
So if the community chooses to vote against a sales tax to pay for the fire station, the city will likely put the cost on property taxes instead, which it has the authority to do without a referendum. The purpose of the sales tax, City Administrator Todd Prafke has stated many times, is to distribute the cost more equitably, so people who work in St. Peter, visit St. Peter and/or rent in St. Peter will also contribute.
A half-cent sales tax in the city of St. Peter would raise money from everyone who makes purchases in the city, including those from outside of town. Whatever the sales tax generates will go toward the fire station project, and the impact on property taxes would be lessened or erased entirely.
The city is getting a loan from the United States Department of Agriculture at low interest to pay for the project, and that will need to be paid back over a 40-year period (or less).