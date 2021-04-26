Cleveland residents may see their property taxes fall this year, but the proposed tax cut for Cleveland hinges on a bill in St. Paul.
On April 19, the Cleveland School Board unanimously decided to allow one of the district’s operating levies to expire this year rather than hold a referendum to renew it. The lapsing property tax raises $68.65 per student for a total $40,000 in revenue.
Renewing the levy would result in minimal changes to taxes paid. Because dollars are raised on a per student basis and Cleveland is expected to lose between 9-10 students between now and the next school year, the district estimates that residents would pay less in taxes even if the levy was kept. For an owner of a $200,000 property, it would amount to a $1 decrease in their annual property tax.
But dropping the operating levy would cut $26 off the tax bill of an owner of a $200,000 property, while the district would see an annual $40,000 reduction in revenues. Superintendent Brian Phillips said that the school could weather the cuts thanks to a hardy fund balance that was built up to support the new building and a flush of federal assistance to cover COVID-19 related expenses.
Cleveland School Board member Scott Miller suggested the board allow the levy to lapse. Though renewing the levy would not increase taxes (just keep them the same), Miller worried that the outcome would reflect the district’s failed attempt to raise the levy last fall. Nearly 62% of voters across Cleveland and Cleveland Township voted down the district’s previous referendum.
“I had a few conversations outside of our walls, and I got a similar response to what we got last time when we voted on [a referendum],” said Miller. “It wasn’t the greatest, so I’m not sure, based on that small sample, that people are overly supportive.”
Pushing a referendum also comes at a cost. During non-election years, the school district has to cough up $25,000.
“I have to agree with {Scott Miller],” said Cleveland School Board member Ron McCabe. “And if we did go for the referendum, we would have to pay for all the expenses for the referendum.”
The School Board also has its other operating levy to consider, which raises $512 per student. If the district wants to renew or raise that larger tax in the future, Miller said the public might find the proposal more acceptable if they allowed the $68 per student levy to expire.
“I’ve always felt some responsibility to get back to the community, too, and not always ask for more money,” said Miller. “In light of needing to have this next one approved in a couple of years, it might be nice to have this under our belt as a point of reference.”
But despite the board’s decision to forgo a referendum, the levy could still be renewed before the end of the year. The School Board left the door open for the district to renew the levy if the state of Minnesota passes a bill allowing school districts to renew levies through a board vote. In that event, the School Board agreed to consider the operating levy.